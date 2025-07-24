How to obtain the Buddha Statue in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Getting the Buddha Statue in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a key step tied directly to the main story progression. It’s not just another collectible, it’s required to trigger one of the most important boss fights in the early arc. You’ll encounter this step once you explore Palace Hill after defeating the Reborn Treant - Soulwood.

This whole section connects Doomwillow Beach and Shu Sanctuary, leading you to a sealed lake that blocks progress. You’ll need to drain it, and the Buddha Statue in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is what gets that mechanism working. Let's look more onto it.

Locating the Buddha Statue in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The statue in Wuchang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

The Buddha Statue is not too far from the Palace Hill Shrine, which is also where it needs to be placed. Shrine can also be used to upgrade your character using Red Mercury. Now, returning to it, after activating the shrine, head south from there and take the path on the left. You’ll quickly encounter a trap-filled area set up for a bandit ambush. Clear out the ambushers before moving forward.

Once the area is safe, continue moving east through the ruins. At the far edge of the zone, you’ll come across a woman’s corpse. Just next to it is the Buddha Statue, placed discreetly but easy to spot once the enemies are gone.

What to do after obtaining the Buddha Statue in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Shrine in Wuchang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

With the statue in hand, return to the Shrine and interact with the mechanism that requires the Buddha Statue. Placing it will activate the device and drain the lake in front of the temple revealing a sword embedded in a chunk of rock in the center.

As you make your way to the newly accessible area and interact with the sword, a cutscene will play, and this will immediately trigger the boss fight with Commander - Honglan. Once you win the fight, you’ll receive the Reverent Temple Key, which opens up a new section of Shu’s map and leads directly toward the Ming General boss fight.

Also read: Is Wuchang Fallen Feathers an open world game?

Is the Buddha Statue optional?

No, it’s absolutely required. You can’t access the Commander - Honglan fight without placing the statue and draining the lake. Defeating Commander - Honglan is also the only way to move into the next arc of the game.

This concludes our guide on obtaining the Buddha Statue in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

