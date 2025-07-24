Best PC Optimization Guide for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

If you're experiencing frame drops or stuttering while playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, this PC Optimization guide can help smooth things out. The game runs on Unreal Engine 5, and while it doesn’t push boundaries in terms of visuals, it still needs a fair bit of power to keep things stable, especially on mid-range or older systems.

Thankfully, the game has just enough settings to tweak without overwhelming you. Here's our PC Optimization guide for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Best PC Optimization settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Hover to Graphics Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Wuchang’s graphics settings are pretty straightforward. You won’t find deep customization sliders here each setting comes with just a few options, which keeps things simple while tuning. Here's our recommended PC Optimization settings:

Settings Low Recommended High Display Based on your system HDR Off Off On Display Mode Borderless Windowed Borderless Windowed Borderless Windowed Resolution 1080p 1080p 1440p Lock FPS Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited V-Sync Off Off Off Low Latency Mode Off Off Off Overall Quality Low High High Motion Blur Off Off On Depth of Field Off Off On

For lower-end systems, stick to the Low Preset. For most mid-range users, the Recommended Preset (high settings with some features off) should be your go-to option. Avoid enabling V-Sync unless you’re seeing tearing, and only keep HDR on if your monitor supports it and you’re on a higher-end GPU.

Advanced Graphics settings for PC Optimization

Some of the heavier settings, like Shadow Quality, Volumetric Fog, and Global Illumination, can quickly eat up VRAM and tank your frame rate.

Settings Low Recommended High Oversampling Resolution 60 80 80 Super Resolution Oversampling Depends on your GPU (Graphics card) Frame Generation Off Off On DLSS Frame Generation Cannot change Cannot change x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality Low Mid High Sharpening 3 3 3 Post-Processing Low Mid High Shadow Quality Low Mid High Effects Quality Low Mid High Viewing Distance Low Mid Mid Texture Quality Low Mid High Vegetation Quality Low High High Volumetric Fog Low Mid High Global Illumination Off Mid High Ambient Occlusion Low High High Reflection Quality Low Mid High

If you're on a lower VRAM card, it’s best to drop Shadow, Texture, and Volumetric Fog settings to Low or Mid. These factors impact performance the most. If you're using any type of frame-generation or upscaling technology like DLSS, let that do some heavy lifting, but keep in mind that certain modes like Frame Generation might lock out frame rate limiters.

How well is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers optimized on PC?

Out of the box, Wuchang performs fine on upper-mid to high-end setups. It’s not flawless, as Unreal Engine 5 still has its quirks, but it’s playable. However, on PCs with older GPUs or limited RAM, you’ll definitely want to make some adjustments. Memory usage in particular is one of the game’s weak points.

Locking frame rate to avoid spikes

One thing that helps a lot across all setups is locking your frame rate. Unlimited FPS might sound great, but in Wuchang, it can lead to inconsistent frame times, especially during transitions or combat-heavy areas against bosses.

If your system can’t hold 60fps constantly, try capping the FPS to 45 or 50. Use either your GPU control panel or tools like MSI Afterburner to set a hard cap. VRR displays help, but even then, an artificial cap makes things smoother overall.

This concludes our Best PC Optimization Guide for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

