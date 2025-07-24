  • home icon
Best PC Optimization Guide for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jul 24, 2025 02:00 GMT
This guide will help you to optimize Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
This guide will help you to optimize Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

If you're experiencing frame drops or stuttering while playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, this PC Optimization guide can help smooth things out. The game runs on Unreal Engine 5, and while it doesn’t push boundaries in terms of visuals, it still needs a fair bit of power to keep things stable, especially on mid-range or older systems.

Thankfully, the game has just enough settings to tweak without overwhelming you. Here's our PC Optimization guide for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Best PC Optimization settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Hover to Graphics Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
Hover to Graphics Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Wuchang’s graphics settings are pretty straightforward. You won’t find deep customization sliders here each setting comes with just a few options, which keeps things simple while tuning. Here's our recommended PC Optimization settings:

SettingsLow Recommended High
DisplayBased on your system
HDROffOffOn
Display ModeBorderless WindowedBorderless WindowedBorderless Windowed
Resolution1080p1080p1440p
Lock FPSUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
V-SyncOffOffOff
Low Latency ModeOffOffOff
Overall QualityLowHighHigh
Motion BlurOffOffOn
Depth of FieldOffOffOn
For lower-end systems, stick to the Low Preset. For most mid-range users, the Recommended Preset (high settings with some features off) should be your go-to option. Avoid enabling V-Sync unless you’re seeing tearing, and only keep HDR on if your monitor supports it and you’re on a higher-end GPU.

Advanced Graphics settings for PC Optimization

Some of the heavier settings, like Shadow Quality, Volumetric Fog, and Global Illumination, can quickly eat up VRAM and tank your frame rate.

SettingsLow Recommended High
Oversampling Resolution608080
Super Resolution OversamplingDepends on your GPU (Graphics card)
Frame GenerationOffOffOn
DLSS Frame GenerationCannot changeCannot changex2
Anti-Aliasing QualityLowMidHigh
Sharpening333
Post-ProcessingLowMidHigh
Shadow QualityLowMidHigh
Effects QualityLowMidHigh
Viewing DistanceLowMidMid
Texture QualityLowMidHigh
Vegetation QualityLowHighHigh
Volumetric FogLowMidHigh
Global IlluminationOffMidHigh
Ambient OcclusionLowHighHigh
Reflection QualityLowMidHigh
If you're on a lower VRAM card, it’s best to drop Shadow, Texture, and Volumetric Fog settings to Low or Mid. These factors impact performance the most. If you're using any type of frame-generation or upscaling technology like DLSS, let that do some heavy lifting, but keep in mind that certain modes like Frame Generation might lock out frame rate limiters.

How well is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers optimized on PC?

Out of the box, Wuchang performs fine on upper-mid to high-end setups. It’s not flawless, as Unreal Engine 5 still has its quirks, but it’s playable. However, on PCs with older GPUs or limited RAM, you’ll definitely want to make some adjustments. Memory usage in particular is one of the game’s weak points.

Locking frame rate to avoid spikes

One thing that helps a lot across all setups is locking your frame rate. Unlimited FPS might sound great, but in Wuchang, it can lead to inconsistent frame times, especially during transitions or combat-heavy areas against bosses.

If your system can’t hold 60fps constantly, try capping the FPS to 45 or 50. Use either your GPU control panel or tools like MSI Afterburner to set a hard cap. VRR displays help, but even then, an artificial cap makes things smoother overall.

This concludes our Best PC Optimization Guide for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

