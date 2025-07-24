The ability to Parry in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers won't be available from the get-go. Instead, you'll have to learn certain disciplines on different weapons to unlock it. The game's combat is definitely not easy, and parrying enemy attacks can give you a bit of breathing space to heal or unleash devastating blows upon your opponents.

Ad

This article will cover everything you need to know to Parry in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Everything you need to know about how to Parry in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Parrying enemy attacks will allow you to gain the upper hand during combat, but unlike most other games, you will need to learn certain disciplines or skills to unlock this ability. There are two types of parry in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Ad

Trending

Clash: Can partially block enemy strikes, and you will take reduced damage. It is available for every other weapon except the Longsword.

Can partially block enemy strikes, and you will take reduced damage. It is available for every other weapon except the Longsword. Deflect: Can completely block an enemy attack and will allow you to unleash a counterattack. It is only available for Longswords.

Longswords can parry attacks (Image via 505 Games)

Both Clash and Deflect can be utilized based on your weapon setups before heading into a fight. They provide different utilities and can help you come out of a difficult situation if used correctly.

Ad

What is Clash in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Clash is an ability that allows you to counter enemy weapons at the cost of reduced damage. Using this, you will take less damage from enemy attacks at the cost of your stamina. Once you run out of stamina, you will no longer be able to use block and will take the damage.

Clash does not require Skyborn Might necessarily, but other disciplines that incorporate it will let you improve its potency. To activate this ability, use L2/ LT on the Controller and Alt+Right Click on PC.

Ad

What is Deflect in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Deflect is the main method to parry in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Using it will let you block enemy attacks and, if timed perfectly, will unleash a powerful counterattack that will stun the enemy and fill up their poise meter. You cannot deflect martial arts moves.

Deflect can only be unlocked for the longsword, and similar to Clash, use L2/ LT on the Controller and Alt+Right Click on PC to activate it. It will be one of the most essential abilities you'll need to perform during certain battles, such as the fight against Commander Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.