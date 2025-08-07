Ronaldo vs Kaka to happen at EWC 2025 EA FC 25 Showmatch: Date, how to watch, and more

Football gaming takes center stage with Brazilian legends Ronaldo Nazario and Ricardo Kaka facing off in the EWC 2025 EA FC 25 Showmatch. The rumors of the Ronaldo vs Kaka match were confirmed when EWC tweeted about the same on their official X handle on August 6, 2025.It will be the first time that the two stalwarts face off in a virtual EA FC 25 match or any global gaming event. The match is to take place at 3 pm UTC on August 9, 2025.The news of Ronaldo vs Kaka happening at the EWC 2025 EA FC 25 Showmatch has naturally sparked excitement among gamers and football enthusiasts alike. This article will help you learn all about the Showmatch set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.What you need to know about the Ronaldo vs Kaka EWC 2025 EA FC 25 ShowmatchBased on the announcement video, Ronaldo Nazario and Ricardo Kaka were seen to be excited about featuring in the EWC 2025 EA FC 25 Showmatch. The former World Cup and Ballon d'Or winners will likely be playing with their Ultimate Teams in the Showmatch.The Ronaldo vs Kaka Showmatch will take place at 6 pm KSA (Arabian Standard Time) or 3 pm UTC on August 9, 2025, at the stc Esports Arena in Riyadh Boulevard City.Gamers and football fans across the world can tune into the YouTube and Twitch channels of the Esports World Cup to catch the action live from the comfort of their home.If you wish to experience the LAN event in Riyadh in person, you can purchase your ticket from the venue or the available link on the Esports World Cup's official website. Each ticket will cost you 90 SAR (Saudi Arabian Riyal). Catching the legends live in action will surely be a memory to cherish forever.Also read: Esports World Cup 2025: All games, prize pool, and scheduleFor the uninitiated, the EA FC 25 campaign begins today (August 7, 2025) at 12 pm KSA or 9 am UTC. The group stage matches will conclude before the much-anticipated Ronaldo vs Kaka EWC 2025 EA FC 25 Showmatch on August 9, 2025.The playoffs and finals of the EA FC 25 tournament in the Esports World Cup 2025 will take place on August 10, 2025. It remains to be seen which EA FC 25 esports athletes will make it to the playoffs and finals, and eventually, who will be crowned champion in this year's edition.Check out our other articles on EWC 2025:EWC 2025 Chess Grand Final: Magnus Carlsen readies “bow and arrow” to shoot another FalconEsports World Cup 2025: How are Indian teams performing?League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025: Qualified teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more