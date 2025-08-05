Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops (August 5-9, 2025): All rewards and how to get

Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 will soon kick off its regional playoffs in Riyadh on August 5, 2025, for one of the most popular tournaments around the globe, the Esports World Cup. Over five days, this Siege X tournament will host some of the top teams from around the world. Fans watching from the comfort of their homes can tune in for an exciting new set of Twitch Drops.This article will go over all the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops and explain how players may go about acquiring them.All Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch DropsAll Twitch Drop rewardsHere is a list of all the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops that fans can receive from August 5-9, 2025, by watching the tournament live during the broadcast:Day 1: P229 weapon skin (2 hours), MP5SD weapon skin (3.5 hours), Echo headgear (5 hours), Echo uniform (6.5 hours)Day 2: D-50 weapon skin (1 hour), FMG-9 weapon skin (2 hours), Nokk headgear (3 hours), Nokk uniform (4 hours)Day 3: SDP 9MM weapon skin (1 hour), Commando 9 weapon skin (2 hours), Mozzie headgear (3 hours), Mozzie uniform (4 hours)Day 4: LFP586 weapon skin (1 hour), Le Roc shield skin (2 hours), Montagne headgear (3 hours), Montagne uniform (4 hours)Day 5: Dark Age charm (2 hours), Nomad Infinite Journey Elite Bundle (4 hours)The Twitch Drops will be handed out in limited quantities. So tune in as soon as the stream starts to have the best chance at getting the drops.Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event: All bundles, how to get packs, and new Mythical MementoHow to acquire Twitch DropsTo acquire these drops, players are required to watch the following Twitch channels:EWC_AmazonArena_ENEWC_AmazonArena_EN2EWC_AmazonArena_EN3After watching for the required number of hours each day, players will be able to get their hands on the respective rewards. Watching the Day 5 stream (August 9, 2025) on the channels mentioned above will reward you with the Nomad Elite bundle titled Infinite Journey.In order to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts, follow these steps:Visit the Drop Registration page to link your respective Twitch and Ubisoft accounts.Tune in to the three channels linked above daily from August 5 to August 9, 2025.Watch the streams for the required hours to avail the particular rewards.Once acquired, go to your Twitch Drop inventory to claim the drops. These items will then appear in your in-game inventory.More on the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25As the Esports World Cup commences, one of the biggest Siege X tournaments of this calendar year is set to host 16 teams from North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Oceania. The tournament will span five days, with the first two featuring the group stage, and the last three involving playoffs and the Grand Final.With a prize pool of $2,000,000 on offer, the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 tournament has become one of the big-ticket events that span an entire calendar year for Rainbow Six Siege X Esports.Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:R6 Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to knowR6 Siege X all details so far: Everything we know5 R6 Siege alternatives that you can play in 2025What is Elo-trapping in R6 Siege X?