Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops (August 5-9, 2025): All rewards and how to get

By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 05, 2025 06:45 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Key art.
Taking a look at all the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops (Image via EWC/Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 will soon kick off its regional playoffs in Riyadh on August 5, 2025, for one of the most popular tournaments around the globe, the Esports World Cup. Over five days, this Siege X tournament will host some of the top teams from around the world. Fans watching from the comfort of their homes can tune in for an exciting new set of Twitch Drops.

This article will go over all the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops and explain how players may go about acquiring them.

All Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops

All Twitch Drop rewards

Here is a list of all the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 Twitch Drops that fans can receive from August 5-9, 2025, by watching the tournament live during the broadcast:

  • Day 1: P229 weapon skin (2 hours), MP5SD weapon skin (3.5 hours), Echo headgear (5 hours), Echo uniform (6.5 hours)
  • Day 2: D-50 weapon skin (1 hour), FMG-9 weapon skin (2 hours), Nokk headgear (3 hours), Nokk uniform (4 hours)
  • Day 3: SDP 9MM weapon skin (1 hour), Commando 9 weapon skin (2 hours), Mozzie headgear (3 hours), Mozzie uniform (4 hours)
  • Day 4: LFP586 weapon skin (1 hour), Le Roc shield skin (2 hours), Montagne headgear (3 hours), Montagne uniform (4 hours)
  • Day 5: Dark Age charm (2 hours), Nomad Infinite Journey Elite Bundle (4 hours)
The Twitch Drops will be handed out in limited quantities. So tune in as soon as the stream starts to have the best chance at getting the drops.

How to acquire Twitch Drops

To acquire these drops, players are required to watch the following Twitch channels:

After watching for the required number of hours each day, players will be able to get their hands on the respective rewards. Watching the Day 5 stream (August 9, 2025) on the channels mentioned above will reward you with the Nomad Elite bundle titled Infinite Journey.

In order to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts, follow these steps:

  • Visit the Drop Registration page to link your respective Twitch and Ubisoft accounts.
  • Tune in to the three channels linked above daily from August 5 to August 9, 2025.
  • Watch the streams for the required hours to avail the particular rewards.
  • Once acquired, go to your Twitch Drop inventory to claim the drops. These items will then appear in your in-game inventory.
More on the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25

As the Esports World Cup commences, one of the biggest Siege X tournaments of this calendar year is set to host 16 teams from North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Oceania. The tournament will span five days, with the first two featuring the group stage, and the last three involving playoffs and the Grand Final.

With a prize pool of $2,000,000 on offer, the Rainbow Six Siege X EWC 25 tournament has become one of the big-ticket events that span an entire calendar year for Rainbow Six Siege X Esports.

Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
