Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event: All bundles, how to get packs, and new Mythical Memento

By Sankalpa Das
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:07 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 key art.
Taking a look at the entire Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 collection (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event is finally here, and it is the second limited-time game mode for Year 10 Season 2 Operation Daybreak. Players are taken to a slightly modified Skyscraper map, with added hatches, Kunai as a special gadget, and Rengoku-themed cosmetics all around. This iteration of the Rengoku Event features four new cosmetic bundles and four recolors.

This article will go over all the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event bundles, how to obtain them, the new Memento skin, and more.

Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025

Here is a list of all the new bundles as well as recolors that are up for grabs in the new limited-time Rengoku Event:

  • Tricksy Shifter Bundle
  • Azami Everchill Bundle
  • Echo Trail Beast Bundle
  • Deimos Fell Bark Bunle
  • Bandit Stormbeast '25 Bundle
  • Hibana Smoldering '25 Bundle
  • Thunderbird Hawk '25 Bundle
  • Mozzie Culicidae '25 Bundle
The new bundles in Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
The new bundles in Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The first four items in the aforementioned list are the newest additions to the Rengoku Event 2025. The last four are recolors from previous iterations of this limited-time game mode.

The Tricksy Shifter Bundle is a weapon cosmetic set that features a universal skin called Rapid-Fire Mischief. This bundle also comes with an attachment skin of the same name, a drone skin, a card background, and a charm.

The rest of the seven cosmetic bundles are for operators. All of these come with a total of four items: a uniform, a headgear, an operator portrait, and a weapon skin for one of the primary weapons.

How to obtain Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 packs

There are a total of 33 items that are available in any limited-time event in Siege X. Rengoku Event 2025 follows the same trend, where one free pack is provided to all players. To acquire the gift pack, follow these steps:

  • Boot up Rainbow Six Siege X from your preferred launcher.
  • Head to the Shop tab on the extreme right side of the Main Menu.
  • In the Highlights section, click on the Rengoku Collection tab.
  • This will open up a new list with all bundles, and scroll down to the bottom.
  • Click on the Free Gift button to claim your free pack.
Price of the entire Rengoku 2025 Collection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Price of the entire Rengoku 2025 Collection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The additional Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 packs can be purchased by heading to the Locker tab in the main menu, then selecting "Packs," which is the left-most tab, and scrolling right to the Rengoku Collection.

A single pack costs 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown. The entire collection (32 packs), after acquiring the gift pack, can be purchased for 9600 R6 Credits or 400,000 Renown.

Newest Mythical Memento skin

Rainbow Six Siege X introduced a new rarity to its items, which ranks above Legendary. This is the Mythical category, and it debuted with the Valkyrie Paragon Elite weapon skin.

The newest Memento skin, Imprisoned Dragon, is the latest item to get added as a Mythical drop, which can only be acquired after having obtained all 33 collection items in the Rengoku Event 2025.

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
