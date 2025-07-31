Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event: All bundles, how to get packs, and new Mythical Memento

Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event is finally here, and it is the second limited-time game mode for Year 10 Season 2 Operation Daybreak. Players are taken to a slightly modified Skyscraper map, with added hatches, Kunai as a special gadget, and Rengoku-themed cosmetics all around. This iteration of the Rengoku Event features four new cosmetic bundles and four recolors.This article will go over all the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event bundles, how to obtain them, the new Memento skin, and more.Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025Here is a list of all the new bundles as well as recolors that are up for grabs in the new limited-time Rengoku Event:Tricksy Shifter BundleAzami Everchill BundleEcho Trail Beast BundleDeimos Fell Bark BunleBandit Stormbeast '25 BundleHibana Smoldering '25 BundleThunderbird Hawk '25 BundleMozzie Culicidae '25 BundleThe new bundles in Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)The first four items in the aforementioned list are the newest additions to the Rengoku Event 2025. The last four are recolors from previous iterations of this limited-time game mode.The Tricksy Shifter Bundle is a weapon cosmetic set that features a universal skin called Rapid-Fire Mischief. This bundle also comes with an attachment skin of the same name, a drone skin, a card background, and a charm.The rest of the seven cosmetic bundles are for operators. All of these come with a total of four items: a uniform, a headgear, an operator portrait, and a weapon skin for one of the primary weapons.How to obtain Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 packsThere are a total of 33 items that are available in any limited-time event in Siege X. Rengoku Event 2025 follows the same trend, where one free pack is provided to all players. To acquire the gift pack, follow these steps:Boot up Rainbow Six Siege X from your preferred launcher.Head to the Shop tab on the extreme right side of the Main Menu.In the Highlights section, click on the Rengoku Collection tab.This will open up a new list with all bundles, and scroll down to the bottom.Click on the Free Gift button to claim your free pack.Price of the entire Rengoku 2025 Collection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)The additional Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku Event 2025 packs can be purchased by heading to the Locker tab in the main menu, then selecting &quot;Packs,&quot; which is the left-most tab, and scrolling right to the Rengoku Collection.A single pack costs 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown. The entire collection (32 packs), after acquiring the gift pack, can be purchased for 9600 R6 Credits or 400,000 Renown.Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (July 30 - August 13, 2025): All Rengoku Event drops and how to getNewest Mythical Memento skinRainbow Six Siege X introduced a new rarity to its items, which ranks above Legendary. This is the Mythical category, and it debuted with the Valkyrie Paragon Elite weapon skin.The newest Memento skin, Imprisoned Dragon, is the latest item to get added as a Mythical drop, which can only be acquired after having obtained all 33 collection items in the Rengoku Event 2025.Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:R6 Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to knowR6 Siege X all details so far: Everything we know5 R6 Siege alternatives that you can play in 2025What is Elo-trapping in R6 Siege X?