Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (July 30 - August 13, 2025): All Rengoku event drops and how to get

With the arrival of the popular Rengoku event, a new set of Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops is here. Set to drop on July 30, 2025, this limited-time game mode has special rules and exclusive cosmetics. Plenty of event rewards can be claimed. The Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops will offer additional free cosmetics during this time.This article will go over the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops for the Rengoku event and everything you need to know.How to unlock Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (July 30 - August 13, 2025)A total of four Rengoku-themed cosmetics can be acquired from the Siege X Twitch Drops event. Follow these steps to attain the rewards:Link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts from their Drop Registration page.Tune in to your preferred streams from July 30 to August 13, 2025Watch the drop-enabled streams for the required hours to avail the particular rewards.Once availed, go to your Twitch Drop inventory to claim the dropsThe claimed items will appear in your in-game inventory.Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties: Updated sanctions, cooldown period, and moreThe Rengoku-themed Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops event will commence from 9 AM Pacific / 6 PM CEST on July 30, 2025, and will be available until 9 AM Pacific / 6 PM CEST on August 13. These rewards can be attained from the Twitch Drops:Scorching Zeal '25 Fuze Operator card: Watch Drops Enabled Siege X steam for 30 minutes.Scorching Zeal '25 Fuze Headgear: Watch Drops Enabled Siege X steam for 1 hour.Scorching Zeal '25 Fuze Uniform: Watch Drops Enabled Siege X steam for 3 hours.Fire-Touched '25 Weapon Skin for AK-12: Watch Drops Enabled Siege X steam for 5 hours.The watch time required is not cumulative for this Twitch Drop event. This means visiting a Drops Enabled stream for 30 minutes will unlock the first reward and progress the watch time necessary for all the other rewards by 30 minutes. Therefore, Siege X fans require a total of 5 hours to unlock all the four rewards.Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:R6 Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to knowR6 Siege X all details so far: Everything we know5 R6 Siege alternatives that you can play in 2025What is Elo-trapping in R6 Siege X?