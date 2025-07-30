  • home icon
Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (July 30 - August 13, 2025): All Rengoku event drops and how to get

By Sankalpa Das
Published Jul 30, 2025 14:06 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event key art.
New set of Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops is here (Image via Ubisoft)

With the arrival of the popular Rengoku event, a new set of Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops is here. Set to drop on July 30, 2025, this limited-time game mode has special rules and exclusive cosmetics. Plenty of event rewards can be claimed. The Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops will offer additional free cosmetics during this time.

This article will go over the Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops for the Rengoku event and everything you need to know.

How to unlock Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (July 30 - August 13, 2025)

A total of four Rengoku-themed cosmetics can be acquired from the Siege X Twitch Drops event. Follow these steps to attain the rewards:

  • Link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts from their Drop Registration page.
  • Tune in to your preferred streams from July 30 to August 13, 2025
  • Watch the drop-enabled streams for the required hours to avail the particular rewards.
  • Once availed, go to your Twitch Drop inventory to claim the drops
  • The claimed items will appear in your in-game inventory.
The Rengoku-themed Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops event will commence from 9 AM Pacific / 6 PM CEST on July 30, 2025, and will be available until 9 AM Pacific / 6 PM CEST on August 13. These rewards can be attained from the Twitch Drops:

  • Scorching Zeal '25 Fuze Operator card: Watch Drops Enabled Siege X steam for 30 minutes.
  • Scorching Zeal '25 Fuze Headgear: Watch Drops Enabled Siege X steam for 1 hour.
  • Scorching Zeal '25 Fuze Uniform: Watch Drops Enabled Siege X steam for 3 hours.
  • Fire-Touched '25 Weapon Skin for AK-12: Watch Drops Enabled Siege X steam for 5 hours.
The watch time required is not cumulative for this Twitch Drop event. This means visiting a Drops Enabled stream for 30 minutes will unlock the first reward and progress the watch time necessary for all the other rewards by 30 minutes. Therefore, Siege X fans require a total of 5 hours to unlock all the four rewards.

Edited by Angad Sharma
