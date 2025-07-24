Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties: Updated sanctions, cooldown period, and more

Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties are levied when players forfeit Unranked and Ranked matches. Their purpose is to discourage players from intentionally exiting matches for any reason. However, there are various instances where players receive this penalty without any fault of their own. This can happen due to network disconnection, power cuts, or any other similar reasons.This article will take a look at the new Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties, which were updated by Ubisoft recently.New Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon PenaltiesOld Abandon PenaltiesThe previous set of Abandon Penalties was quite severe in Rainbow Six Siege. It ensured that players could not queue for Ranked or Unranked matches if they left prematurely. These were the earlier penalties for various offenses:1st Offense - 1 hour2nd Offense - 2 hours3rd Offense - 24 hours4th Offense - 48 hours5th Offense - 7 DaysNew Abandon PenaltiesAs of July 24, 2025, Ubisoft updated Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties and informed the community in a recent X post. They mentioned the new penalties to be the following:1st Offense - 5min queue penalty2nd Offense - 15min queue penalty3rd Offense - 45min queue penalty4th Offense - 2h queue penaltyThese new updated penalties take effect immediately.Cooldown period for the Abandon PenaltiesThe cooldown period for the Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties is seven days, following which, the next offense is deemed once again to be the first one.More on the updated penalties and the state of Ranked matchesAlthough the intention behind this update was to punish players less for leaving Unranked and Ranked game modes, the community is split regarding this change. Several professional players and community veterans have already taken to X to express their frustrations.Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege X has been receiving a lot of cheating-related complaints. Although the new updated Rainbow Six Siege X Abandon Penalties allow players to cancel cheater matches, it also creates a unique situation for content creators where they are recognized and their matches are dodged. This leaves them with more cancelled matches than completed ones.Also read: Everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku eventAll this said, this update can be considered the first step towards tackling the cheater influx. However, some form of permanent action regarding the issue is urgently needed, and fans are hopeful that the mid-season patch will have Ubisoft take the necessary steps.Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:R6 Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to knowR6 Siege X all details so far: Everything we know5 R6 Siege alternatives that you can play in 2025What is Elo-trapping in R6 Siege X?