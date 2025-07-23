Everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event

In a recent post on the game's official X channel, the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event was teased along with an exciting new Memento skin. This event is a special limited-time game mode that returns every year and takes players to the sky-high map of Skyscaper. In it, players fight for Altars and Favor points to come out on top.In this article, we shall take a look at everything we know so far about the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event.Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event is coming soonRules and objectivesThe limited-time Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event will be dropping on July 30, 2025, and can be expected to remain active for two weeks. In the Rengoku event, players obtain enhanced health bars and the ability to utilize specialised kunai.On impact, these kunai create special effects like fire, poison, knockback, flashes, and more. Additionally, players are equipped with shotguns and acquire the ability to climb hatches similar to Oryx.Key art from the previous iteration of the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event (Image via Ubisoft)During the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event, players are essentially required to take control of Altars that help them obtain Favor points. A team must gather 300 Favor points to win the match. To add to the challenge, the locations of the Altars shift from time to time, keeping both teams of five players on the edge of their seats.Since this game mode utilizes a huge variety of gadgets in the form of kunai, friendly fire is disabled. Furthermore, the preparation phase remains disabled, and player respawn is kept active, similar to the team-deathmatch arcade mode.Also read: Why was Castle temporarily deactivated in R6 Siege X Operation Daybreak?Rewards from the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku eventSimilar to other limited-time events in Rainbow Six Siege X, the Rengoku event can be expected to have a total of 33 cosmetic items, all of which will be part of a larger overall collection. Completing this collection will unlock the exciting new Memento skin, which is being teased in the X post by the official Siege X handle.Among the cosmetics, a few new Operators can be expected to receive their Rengoku-themed bundles, while some older bundles are expected to reappear as recolors. This is the standard release pattern for limited-time events in Siege X, and the Rengoku event is expected to follow the same.There will also be a unique bundle which should contain a universal skin, a universal attachment, a unique card background, and a special themed charm. The complete price of the Rengoku collection is expected to be 9900 R6 Credits, which is similar to past limited-time event collections.Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:R6 Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to knowR6 Siege X all details so far: Everything we know5 R6 Siege alternatives that you can play in 2025What is Elo-trapping in R6 Siege X?