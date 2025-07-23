Everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event

By Sankalpa Das
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:25 GMT
Key art from previous Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event.
Key art from previous Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event (Image via Ubisoft)

In a recent post on the game's official X channel, the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event was teased along with an exciting new Memento skin. This event is a special limited-time game mode that returns every year and takes players to the sky-high map of Skyscaper. In it, players fight for Altars and Favor points to come out on top.

Ad

In this article, we shall take a look at everything we know so far about the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event.

Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event is coming soon

Rules and objectives

The limited-time Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event will be dropping on July 30, 2025, and can be expected to remain active for two weeks. In the Rengoku event, players obtain enhanced health bars and the ability to utilize specialised kunai.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

On impact, these kunai create special effects like fire, poison, knockback, flashes, and more. Additionally, players are equipped with shotguns and acquire the ability to climb hatches similar to Oryx.

Key art from the previous iteration of the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event (Image via Ubisoft)
Key art from the previous iteration of the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event (Image via Ubisoft)

During the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event, players are essentially required to take control of Altars that help them obtain Favor points. A team must gather 300 Favor points to win the match. To add to the challenge, the locations of the Altars shift from time to time, keeping both teams of five players on the edge of their seats.

Ad

Since this game mode utilizes a huge variety of gadgets in the form of kunai, friendly fire is disabled. Furthermore, the preparation phase remains disabled, and player respawn is kept active, similar to the team-deathmatch arcade mode.

Also read: Why was Castle temporarily deactivated in R6 Siege X Operation Daybreak?

Rewards from the Rainbow Six Siege X Rengoku event

Similar to other limited-time events in Rainbow Six Siege X, the Rengoku event can be expected to have a total of 33 cosmetic items, all of which will be part of a larger overall collection. Completing this collection will unlock the exciting new Memento skin, which is being teased in the X post by the official Siege X handle.

Ad
Ad

Among the cosmetics, a few new Operators can be expected to receive their Rengoku-themed bundles, while some older bundles are expected to reappear as recolors. This is the standard release pattern for limited-time events in Siege X, and the Rengoku event is expected to follow the same.

There will also be a unique bundle which should contain a universal skin, a universal attachment, a unique card background, and a special themed charm. The complete price of the Rengoku collection is expected to be 9900 R6 Credits, which is similar to past limited-time event collections.

Ad

Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications