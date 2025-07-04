Why was Castle temporarily deactivated in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak?

R6 developers have decided to temporarily disable Castle in Siege X Operation Daybreak and its various playlists. This surprised many fans, as Castle is a defender who has not been subject to change for almost four years. This FBI SWAT operator is a crucial component of several defender setups, where his gadget helps deny certain areas and angles to a limited extent.
This article will discuss why Castle is temporarily deactivated in Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak.
Why is Castle currently disabled from Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak playlists?
Owing to an ongoing exploit that has resulted in premature termination of ranked matches, the Ubisoft development team has decided to completely disable Castle in Unranked, Ranked, and Siege Cup playlists. Numerous streamers on Twitch have reported a sudden loss of character control during rounds, with the matches ending prematurely.
For the sake of competitive integrity, it will not be disclosed what the exact steps to replicating this exploit are. However, this glitch can be considered game-breaking as it targets users and effectively denies them from any further gameplay during matches.
Following numerous reports, the Rainbow Six Siege X official X channel posted about its plan on addressing this issue. Castle is now temporarily disabled in Siege X Operation Daybreak and will stay that way until this exploit has been fixed.
Temporarily disabling characters in Rainbow Six Siege was something Clash was often related to. This is because her CCE shield caused several glitches and made her a complex character to fix. Now, with Castle's selection being disabled, more players have noticed this missing operator, as he has a higher pick rate than the shielded defender.
Nevertheless, the R6 developer team is actively working to bring a fix into place to tackle this exploit and bring one of our most beloved defenders back to set up his armor panels.
