Esports Awards 2025 nominees for all categories

The Esports Awards 2025 nominees are now live, and this year brings a unique twist. Instead of the usual yearly format, this event celebrates its 10th anniversary and follows the "best of the decade" format. Thus, this iteration of the awards aims to recognize the most iconic teams, personalities, and more who have helped shape the esports scene.

On that note, here’s a complete list of all categories and nominees for the Esports Awards 2025.

Esports Awards 2025: All nominees and how to vote

There are 14 categories that aim to cover almost everything related to esports and gaming. To vote, you must visit the official Esports Awards website, and you will find a link on the home page. You can choose to either vote for all categories or only a few. Once done, sign up using your email ID. Note that you can only vote once per email.

Here are all the nominees of the Esports Awards 2025:

Esports Game of the Decade

League of Legends

Counter-Strike

DOTA 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Rocket League

Valorant

Call of Duty

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

Esports Personality of the Decade

Tarik

Nadeshot

Sjokz

Faker

Ibai

Scump

S1mple

H3CZ

Nobru

Caedrel

Fallen

Streamer of the Decade

Ninja

Ibai

Shroud

XQC

Pokimane

Gaules

Summit1G

Tarik

Tyler1

Rivers

TimTheTatMan

SodaPoppin

Mortal

Kameto

Esports Commercial Partner of the Decade

Red Bull

Intel

Logitech G

Monster Energy

HyperX

MasterCard

Secretlab

Razer

DHL

Corsair

Alienware

Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Decade

Liquipedia

Dexerto

Esports Charts

TheScore

HLTV

Esports Insider

Esports Publisher of the Decade

Riot Games

Valve

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Electronic Arts (EA)

Tencent

Krafton

Moonton

Ubisoft

Esports Live Event of the Decade

League of Legends Worlds (2017)

Esports World Cup (2024)

The International 8 (2018)

EVO (2024)

Fortnite World Cup (2019)

IEM Katowice (2017)

ELeague Major CSGO Boston (2018)

FFWS Singapore (2021)

M5 World Championship (2023)

Call of Duty League: Playoffs (2020)

Esports PC Player of the Decade

Faker

S1mple

N0TAIL

Zywoo

Aspas

Caps

ColdZera

Miposhka

Nisha

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Decade

SIMP

M0NESY

Keria

Bugha

Kenny

Shotzzy

Miracle

Zywoo

M0nkey M00n

Malr1ne

Punk

Esports Controller Player of the Decade

Scump

SonicFox

SIMP

Shotzzy

HungryBox

Formal

ImperialHal

Crimsix

TurboPolsa

Kaydop

SnakeBite

Esports Coach of the Decade

Zonic

KKoma

Potter

B1AD3

XTQZZZ

Moon

Heen

Kim 'Kim' Jung-Su

Esports Team of the Decade

T1 - League of Legends

Astralis - CS

Optic Texas

OG - Dota 2

G2 Esports - League of Legends

TSM - Apex Legends

NAVI - Counter-Strike

Team Secret - DOTA 2

Team Liquid - DOTA 2

Atlanta FAZE

Team Vitality - Counter-Strike

Team Vitality - Rocket League

Team BDS

Esports Organization of the Decade

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

T1

Optic Gaming

Team Vitality

Cloud9

FAZE Clan

FNATIC

Natus Vincere

GEN.G

Edward Gaming

Esports On-Air Talent of the Decade

Sjokz

GoldenBoy

Puckett

Machine

Sheever

Spunj

Captain Flowers

Dash

Pansy

Uber

Kobe

Soe

That's everything you need to know about the Esports Awards 2025. You can vote for your favorite categories here.

