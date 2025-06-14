Esports Awards 2025 nominees for all categories

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Jun 14, 2025 18:42 GMT
Esports Awards 2025 nominees are out (Image via Esports Awards)
Esports Awards 2025 nominees are out (Image via Esports Awards)

The Esports Awards 2025 nominees are now live, and this year brings a unique twist. Instead of the usual yearly format, this event celebrates its 10th anniversary and follows the "best of the decade" format. Thus, this iteration of the awards aims to recognize the most iconic teams, personalities, and more who have helped shape the esports scene.

On that note, here’s a complete list of all categories and nominees for the Esports Awards 2025.

Esports Awards 2025: All nominees and how to vote

There are 14 categories that aim to cover almost everything related to esports and gaming. To vote, you must visit the official Esports Awards website, and you will find a link on the home page. You can choose to either vote for all categories or only a few. Once done, sign up using your email ID. Note that you can only vote once per email.

Here are all the nominees of the Esports Awards 2025:

Esports Game of the Decade

  • League of Legends
  • Counter-Strike
  • DOTA 2
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant
  • Call of Duty
  • Fortnite
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Esports Personality of the Decade

  • Tarik
  • Nadeshot
  • Sjokz
  • Faker
  • Ibai
  • Scump
  • S1mple
  • H3CZ
  • Nobru
  • Caedrel
  • Fallen

Streamer of the Decade

  • Ninja
  • Ibai
  • Shroud
  • XQC
  • Pokimane
  • Gaules
  • Summit1G
  • Tarik
  • Tyler1
  • Rivers
  • TimTheTatMan
  • SodaPoppin
  • Mortal
  • Kameto

Esports Commercial Partner of the Decade

  • Red Bull
  • Intel
  • Logitech G
  • Monster Energy
  • HyperX
  • MasterCard
  • Secretlab
  • Razer
  • DHL
  • Corsair
  • Alienware

Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Decade

  • Liquipedia
  • Dexerto
  • Esports Charts
  • TheScore
  • HLTV
  • Esports Insider

Esports Publisher of the Decade

  • Riot Games
  • Valve
  • Activision Blizzard
  • Epic Games
  • Electronic Arts (EA)
  • Tencent
  • Krafton
  • Moonton
  • Ubisoft
Esports Live Event of the Decade

  • League of Legends Worlds (2017)
  • Esports World Cup (2024)
  • The International 8 (2018)
  • EVO (2024)
  • Fortnite World Cup (2019)
  • IEM Katowice (2017)
  • ELeague Major CSGO Boston (2018)
  • FFWS Singapore (2021)
  • M5 World Championship (2023)
  • Call of Duty League: Playoffs (2020)

Esports PC Player of the Decade

  • Faker
  • S1mple
  • N0TAIL
  • Zywoo
  • Aspas
  • Caps
  • ColdZera
  • Miposhka
  • Nisha

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Decade

  • SIMP
  • M0NESY
  • Keria
  • Bugha
  • Kenny
  • Shotzzy
  • Miracle
  • Zywoo
  • M0nkey M00n
  • Malr1ne
  • Punk

Esports Controller Player of the Decade

  • Scump
  • SonicFox
  • SIMP
  • Shotzzy
  • HungryBox
  • Formal
  • ImperialHal
  • Crimsix
  • TurboPolsa
  • Kaydop
  • SnakeBite

Esports Coach of the Decade

  • Zonic
  • KKoma
  • Potter
  • B1AD3
  • XTQZZZ
  • Moon
  • Heen
  • Kim 'Kim' Jung-Su
Esports Team of the Decade

  • T1 - League of Legends
  • Astralis - CS
  • Optic Texas
  • OG - Dota 2
  • G2 Esports - League of Legends
  • TSM - Apex Legends
  • NAVI - Counter-Strike
  • Team Secret - DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid - DOTA 2
  • Atlanta FAZE
  • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike
  • Team Vitality - Rocket League
  • Team BDS

Esports Organization of the Decade

  • Team Liquid
  • G2 Esports
  • T1
  • Optic Gaming
  • Team Vitality
  • Cloud9
  • FAZE Clan
  • FNATIC
  • Natus Vincere
  • GEN.G
  • Edward Gaming

Esports On-Air Talent of the Decade

  • Sjokz
  • GoldenBoy
  • Puckett
  • Machine
  • Sheever
  • Spunj
  • Captain Flowers
  • Dash
  • Pansy
  • Uber
  • Kobe
  • Soe

That's everything you need to know about the Esports Awards 2025. You can vote for your favorite categories here.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
