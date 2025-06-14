Esports Awards 2025 nominees for all categories

The Esports Awards 2025 nominees are now live, and this year brings a unique twist. Instead of the usual yearly format, this event celebrates its 10th anniversary and follows the "best of the decade" format. Thus, this iteration of the awards aims to recognize the most iconic teams, personalities, and more who have helped shape the esports scene.
On that note, here’s a complete list of all categories and nominees for the Esports Awards 2025.
Esports Awards 2025: All nominees and how to vote
There are 14 categories that aim to cover almost everything related to esports and gaming. To vote, you must visit the official Esports Awards website, and you will find a link on the home page. You can choose to either vote for all categories or only a few. Once done, sign up using your email ID. Note that you can only vote once per email.
Here are all the nominees of the Esports Awards 2025:
Esports Game of the Decade
- League of Legends
- Counter-Strike
- DOTA 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Rocket League
- Valorant
- Call of Duty
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Esports Personality of the Decade
- Tarik
- Nadeshot
- Sjokz
- Faker
- Ibai
- Scump
- S1mple
- H3CZ
- Nobru
- Caedrel
- Fallen
Streamer of the Decade
- Ninja
- Ibai
- Shroud
- XQC
- Pokimane
- Gaules
- Summit1G
- Tarik
- Tyler1
- Rivers
- TimTheTatMan
- SodaPoppin
- Mortal
- Kameto
Esports Commercial Partner of the Decade
- Red Bull
- Intel
- Logitech G
- Monster Energy
- HyperX
- MasterCard
- Secretlab
- Razer
- DHL
- Corsair
- Alienware
Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Decade
- Liquipedia
- Dexerto
- Esports Charts
- TheScore
- HLTV
- Esports Insider
Esports Publisher of the Decade
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Activision Blizzard
- Epic Games
- Electronic Arts (EA)
- Tencent
- Krafton
- Moonton
- Ubisoft
Esports Live Event of the Decade
- League of Legends Worlds (2017)
- Esports World Cup (2024)
- The International 8 (2018)
- EVO (2024)
- Fortnite World Cup (2019)
- IEM Katowice (2017)
- ELeague Major CSGO Boston (2018)
- FFWS Singapore (2021)
- M5 World Championship (2023)
- Call of Duty League: Playoffs (2020)
Esports PC Player of the Decade
- Faker
- S1mple
- N0TAIL
- Zywoo
- Aspas
- Caps
- ColdZera
- Miposhka
- Nisha
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Decade
- SIMP
- M0NESY
- Keria
- Bugha
- Kenny
- Shotzzy
- Miracle
- Zywoo
- M0nkey M00n
- Malr1ne
- Punk
Esports Controller Player of the Decade
- Scump
- SonicFox
- SIMP
- Shotzzy
- HungryBox
- Formal
- ImperialHal
- Crimsix
- TurboPolsa
- Kaydop
- SnakeBite
Esports Coach of the Decade
- Zonic
- KKoma
- Potter
- B1AD3
- XTQZZZ
- Moon
- Heen
- Kim 'Kim' Jung-Su
Esports Team of the Decade
- T1 - League of Legends
- Astralis - CS
- Optic Texas
- OG - Dota 2
- G2 Esports - League of Legends
- TSM - Apex Legends
- NAVI - Counter-Strike
- Team Secret - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid - DOTA 2
- Atlanta FAZE
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike
- Team Vitality - Rocket League
- Team BDS
Esports Organization of the Decade
- Team Liquid
- G2 Esports
- T1
- Optic Gaming
- Team Vitality
- Cloud9
- FAZE Clan
- FNATIC
- Natus Vincere
- GEN.G
- Edward Gaming
Esports On-Air Talent of the Decade
- Sjokz
- GoldenBoy
- Puckett
- Machine
- Sheever
- Spunj
- Captain Flowers
- Dash
- Pansy
- Uber
- Kobe
- Soe
That's everything you need to know about the Esports Awards 2025. You can vote for your favorite categories here.
