How to play Fortnite Geoguessr

Fortnite Geoguessr is a fan-made game that has recently gone viral among the community. Just like the original Geoguessr, where players try to guess real-world locations, this game challenges you to pinpoint locations on the Fortnite map. You drop at a random spot, carefully observe the surroundings, and try to guess the location as close as possible. With all the hype surrounding it, many players might be wondering where exactly to play this game.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the fan-made Fortnite Geoguessr.
Everything you need to know about Fortnite Geoguessr
It’s important to note that Fortnite Geoguessr is not officially associated with Epic Games or Geoguessr. It's a fan-made game that is hosted on the following website:
- Play the game here: Fortnite Guessr by Lostgamer.io
Playing this game works almost the same as the original Geoguessr. You start by choosing a theme. Instead of real-world continents, countries, or popular landmarks, you select a Fortnite Chapter and Season. The game has all the maps up to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.
After selecting the map, choose whether movement should be allowed or not. Limiting the movement makes the game more challenging. Once you've set the conditions, the game will begin. There are five rounds, with a maximum possible score of 25,000 points. You will be dropped into a location, and you can move around just like you would in the original Geoguessr using Google Maps.
Once you think you know the location, simply pin it on the Fortnite map in the bottom left corner of the screen and click the Make Guess button. After the five rounds, your total score is shown along with your position on the global leaderboard. If you enjoyed it, the website features numerous other game maps for you to try out.
That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Geoguessr game.
