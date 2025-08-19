Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration explained, Major character skin release date revealed

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 19, 2025 20:12 GMT
Fortnite x Squid Game
The Fortnite x Squid Game expands its offering with an iconic character skin (Image via X/Epic Games)

Epic Games had recently announced a Fortnite x Squid Game, bringing characters and items from the globally acclaimed Korean TV series to the game. Apart from a host of UEFN experiences, the developers have now teased the arrival of a major character as an in-game cosmetic.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration and the addition of a popular character skin.

Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration expands and reveals major character as upcoming Outfit

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games had announced a Fortnite x Squid Game back in June, opening the way for an array of collaborations with the popular Korean series. The initial partnership featured the introduction of assets and characters from the show, allowing UEFN creators to craft custom experiences within the game's universe.

The much-awaited collaboration went live in August, offering players numerous exciting UEFN maps and experiences where they could participate in interactive challenges. Apart from NPCs and bosses based on the show, it also introduced signature items and weapons, such as the Ddakji and Flying Stone, that gamers could use to battle each other in locations based on iconic designs from the show.

The Fortnite x Squid Game introduced an array of experiences in the game (Image via Epic Games)
Now, Epic Games has announced that the Frontman, one of the most popular antagonists from the show, is set to arrive as an Outfit as part of the Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration on August 26, 2026. The developers teased a short clip on social media platforms, showing off the character hidden in the iconic mask.

Apart from the outfit, players can also expect related cosmetics and items such as Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Wraps to make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While there is no confirmation on the prices of the cosmetics, gamers should be able to buy individual items or get them as part of a bundle if it's available.

The collaboration introduced many iconic NPCs, characters, and weapons from the show (Image via Epic Games)
The Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration has become massively popular among players, with experiences such as Island Escape by Epic Labs (5127-5736-9581) and ONE OF US SQUID GAME by popular Fortnite SypherPK (8561-3079-3752) reaching the top charts.

The arrival of the iconic Korean show in Fortnite opens a major door, paving the way for future collaborations with other shows and films from the Korean industry. Epic Games is known to partner with some of the biggest brands and franchises, so it could come as no surprise if more shows and films join the ever-expanding list of cosmetic offerings.

Edited by Sayendra Basu
