Leaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite

The latest leaks by prominent leakers and data miners, such as @Blortzen and @Hypex, suggest that Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite. With many new game modes and experiences making their way to the game, leaked data seems to suggest that the popular vehicular soccer game could be integrated into the base game.Here's everything you need to know about Rocket League being ported to Fortnite.Leaks hint that popular title Rocket League could be ported to FortniteThe latest leaks and data mined by legacy leaker and data miner @Blortzen, @Hypex, and others suggest that popular vehicular football title Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite in the near future. Developed by Psyonix in 2015, the title reached global acclaim due to its unique gameplay style involving football being played by cars. Now, mined data and leaked information suggest that the title could be ported to Fortnite, making it a native game mode within the universe. A playtester close to the leakers had revealed this possibility alongside additional data that hinted at an overhaul of the Rocket Racing mode.In the past few years, Epic Games has transformed Fortnite into a universe, launching several different experiences like LEGO, Rocket Racing, and others alongside the base game. So it could come as no surprise if the popular game mode owned by the parent company gets added as part of the offerings.Additionally, car cosmetics owned in either Rocket League or Fortnite are accessible on both platforms, making the possibility of a port rather seamless. With many new game modes and experiences joining the base game with every update, adding this popular title could be a no-brainer.Apart from this, the update for Rocket Racing last year also featured an upcoming RL mode in the game data, according to the post by leaker @Blortzen. Additional data strings and snippets have also suggested that Epic Games could be in the process of gradually integrating the game within the Fortnite universe. Over the years, Rocket League has been considered one of the greatest video games ever made, with millions of active players every month. Ever since its acquisition by Epic Games in 2019, the game has become a part of the franchise's ever-expanding list of titles. However, the developers have not made any official announcement or teaser regarding the possibility of Rocket League porting to Fortnite. Players will have to wait for Epic Games to release a statement to see if these leaks hold true.