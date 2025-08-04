Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: NA and EU results

The FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals have concluded, and the event turned out to be one of the most exciting spectacles of the year. Now that the final Major of the FNCS 2025 season has ended, we have the complete list of teams that have qualified for the Global Championship.On that note, here are the NA and EU results of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals.Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals EU region resultsIn the EU region, the Danish trio of Tjino, Pablowingu, and Fredoxie secured first place in the FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals, taking home the top prize of $180,000. The team had finished second in the last Major Grand Finals and had already earned their qualification for the FNCS Global Championship 2025. Here are the top 10 teams in the EU region after the Major 3 Grand Finals:PlacePrizePlayers1st$180,000Tjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxie2nd$120,000vic0, Veno, Flickzy3rd$81,000Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW4th$60,900Setty, Japko, panzer5th$47,850Hris, TaySon, Chico6th$34,800FoCuS, Mikson, Upl7th$34,800SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach8th$34,800 IDrop, charyy, Kami 9th$34,800 Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay 10th$34,800 Cheatiin, Trexer, MappiHere are the remaining placements:11th: Fastroki, Ankido, bevvys12th: TruleX, t3eny, Skvii13th: Czb, Nxthan, Axeforce14th: Vadeal, Cringe, Volko15th: Akiira, Kurama, Werex16th: splik, Karmaa, Seyyto17th: pixx, Darm, Demus18th: Pinq, Nebs, Kiro19th: Dinus, G13ras, Franek20th: kantri, Predage, F1n4ik21st: Rax, Belusi, Zangi22nd: L0WK3Y, Sangild, QB23rd: P1ng, Wox, Malibuca24th: Purchawa, Kizers, Maciak25th: ghost, Hyperi, Julle26th: Art1st, 1vanjkee, iFr0zi27th: Klown, Gabix, WaiZ28th: Wheat, NeFrizi, S1neD29th: Lixium, Izzi, plaazy30th: Hlechis, 1Lusha, ve1ryy31st: Howly, dandepuzo, Hizixx32nd: Snayzy, Icee, Clement33rd: Robin, Kylie, TimuFortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals NA Central region resultsThe NA Central Major 3 Grand Finals were full of surprises. Ritual, Peterbot, and Cold were sitting in the top five, but it seemed nearly impossible for them to win. However, they did the unthinkable and won by a lead of just three points.Here are the top 10 teams in the NA Central region:PlacePrizePlayers1st$180,000Peterbot, Ritual, Cold2nd$76,500Pollo, Acorn, Ajerss3rd$51,000Khanada, Rapid, Boltz4th$35,700Aminished, Visxals, Braydz5th$28,050Muz, Shadow, Sphinx6th$20,400GMoney, Rise, Avivv7th$20,400Bugha, Kraez, Threats8th$20,400Higgs, Clix, Eomzo9th$20,400Phzin, K1nG, Shinden10th$20,400Reet, Cooper, CurlyHere are the rest of the placements:11th: Seek, Doniee, Joji12th: josh, Curve, nvtylerh13th: xavifw, liamtfup, Nekko14th: Cam, oSydd, Ceneto15th: Broken, KingOnExpo, Void16th: Scuffys, 51COLE, Monty17th: Mason, Golden, Chimp18th: verT, Takii, eshouu19th: angelica, Gary, Aimred20th: Jojofishy, Aoxy, Pykz21st: BatManJoe, Zaklz, slepzi22nd: DiegoPlayz, Blake, OliverOG23rd: Brycx, Skqttles, Dash24th: Power, Blu, Zandaa25th: Magma, Cauzerz, Scarebear26th: Fredbot, Kaliper, Aaron27th: Hcube, Vleccks, Cyclops28th: Noxy, Ozone, Veer29th: Zire, Cyriz, Napz30th: Khor, Gxry, Preston31st: Salt, Enough, SM1LY32nd: AidenKBM, Hound, Kirillian33rd: Maddenv, Drvzy, Liamgk4Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals NA West region resultsThe NA West Major 3 Grand Finals proved to be one of the most competitive, with only a single spot available for the Global Championship. Bacca, Parz, and PXMP finished first again, but the Global Championship invite went to VicterV, EpikWhale, and Paper, as the top two trios on the leaderboard were already qualified.Here are the top 10 teams from the NA West region:PlacePrizePlayers1st$45,000Bacca, Parz, PXMP2nd$27,000Ark, Sxhool, Salko3rd$18,000VicterV, EpikWhale, Paper4th$15,300Silxzys, Cyrzr, Velo5th$11,700Phoenix, Mero, THORIK6th$7,200Raygun, Jermitty, LgndryBanana7th$7,200Bucke, Okis, Vergo8th$7,200Xenon, Vorx, Freeze9th$7,200Source, Yumi, Convic10th$7,200Hajuu, Creep, PureBxHere are the rest of the placements:11th: Munk, Qasruh, Highr12th: Cofts, Sudds, Bdawg13th: Mannii14, Yasir, Flinty14th: Diegallo, wifi, zaire15th: Razez, Retro, Evolved16th: Poppin, Snivy, Dark17th: Akau, Flash, Ty18th: defiable, Vanillaz, Zookez19th: Xpon, Resypical, Krimz20th: Keen, Blink, Darts21st: chasefv, Extinct, Larccoz22nd: Botify, Shipski, uxsif23rd: Lucksfv, Rapid, Centro24th: Dolla, Flech, Clukz25th: Tamakii, sole, Sesro26th: Joshlol, clouds, Skix27th: Kika, oc, senz28th: crot2b, Blzerd, Crank29th: snowwy, Cynical, sheet30th: Sepz, Kernel, sambtw31st: Smitty, yen, ollie32nd: Spoky, marx, yakThat concludes the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3. The final tournament of the season is the Global Championship, which will take place in the LDLC Arena, Lyon-Décines from September 6, 2025, to September 7, 2025.