Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: NA and EU results

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:45 GMT
FNCS Major 3 results (Image via Epic Games)
The FNCS Major 3 Grand Finals results are here (Image via Epic Games)

The FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals have concluded, and the event turned out to be one of the most exciting spectacles of the year. Now that the final Major of the FNCS 2025 season has ended, we have the complete list of teams that have qualified for the Global Championship.

On that note, here are the NA and EU results of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals.

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals EU region results

In the EU region, the Danish trio of Tjino, Pablowingu, and Fredoxie secured first place in the FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals, taking home the top prize of $180,000. The team had finished second in the last Major Grand Finals and had already earned their qualification for the FNCS Global Championship 2025.

Here are the top 10 teams in the EU region after the Major 3 Grand Finals:

PlacePrizePlayers
1st$180,000Tjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxie
2nd$120,000vic0, Veno, Flickzy
3rd$81,000Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW
4th$60,900Setty, Japko, panzer
5th$47,850Hris, TaySon, Chico
6th$34,800FoCuS, Mikson, Upl
7th$34,800SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach
8th$34,800 IDrop, charyy, Kami
9th$34,800 Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay
10th$34,800 Cheatiin, Trexer, Mappi
Here are the remaining placements:

  • 11th: Fastroki, Ankido, bevvys
  • 12th: TruleX, t3eny, Skvii
  • 13th: Czb, Nxthan, Axeforce
  • 14th: Vadeal, Cringe, Volko
  • 15th: Akiira, Kurama, Werex
  • 16th: splik, Karmaa, Seyyto
  • 17th: pixx, Darm, Demus
  • 18th: Pinq, Nebs, Kiro
  • 19th: Dinus, G13ras, Franek
  • 20th: kantri, Predage, F1n4ik
  • 21st: Rax, Belusi, Zangi
  • 22nd: L0WK3Y, Sangild, QB
  • 23rd: P1ng, Wox, Malibuca
  • 24th: Purchawa, Kizers, Maciak
  • 25th: ghost, Hyperi, Julle
  • 26th: Art1st, 1vanjkee, iFr0zi
  • 27th: Klown, Gabix, WaiZ
  • 28th: Wheat, NeFrizi, S1neD
  • 29th: Lixium, Izzi, plaazy
  • 30th: Hlechis, 1Lusha, ve1ryy
  • 31st: Howly, dandepuzo, Hizixx
  • 32nd: Snayzy, Icee, Clement
  • 33rd: Robin, Kylie, Timu
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals NA Central region results

The NA Central Major 3 Grand Finals were full of surprises. Ritual, Peterbot, and Cold were sitting in the top five, but it seemed nearly impossible for them to win. However, they did the unthinkable and won by a lead of just three points.

Here are the top 10 teams in the NA Central region:

PlacePrizePlayers
1st$180,000Peterbot, Ritual, Cold
2nd$76,500Pollo, Acorn, Ajerss
3rd$51,000Khanada, Rapid, Boltz
4th$35,700Aminished, Visxals, Braydz
5th$28,050Muz, Shadow, Sphinx
6th$20,400GMoney, Rise, Avivv
7th$20,400Bugha, Kraez, Threats
8th$20,400Higgs, Clix, Eomzo
9th$20,400Phzin, K1nG, Shinden
10th$20,400Reet, Cooper, Curly
Here are the rest of the placements:

  • 11th: Seek, Doniee, Joji
  • 12th: josh, Curve, nvtylerh
  • 13th: xavifw, liamtfup, Nekko
  • 14th: Cam, oSydd, Ceneto
  • 15th: Broken, KingOnExpo, Void
  • 16th: Scuffys, 51COLE, Monty
  • 17th: Mason, Golden, Chimp
  • 18th: verT, Takii, eshouu
  • 19th: angelica, Gary, Aimred
  • 20th: Jojofishy, Aoxy, Pykz
  • 21st: BatManJoe, Zaklz, slepzi
  • 22nd: DiegoPlayz, Blake, OliverOG
  • 23rd: Brycx, Skqttles, Dash
  • 24th: Power, Blu, Zandaa
  • 25th: Magma, Cauzerz, Scarebear
  • 26th: Fredbot, Kaliper, Aaron
  • 27th: Hcube, Vleccks, Cyclops
  • 28th: Noxy, Ozone, Veer
  • 29th: Zire, Cyriz, Napz
  • 30th: Khor, Gxry, Preston
  • 31st: Salt, Enough, SM1LY
  • 32nd: AidenKBM, Hound, Kirillian
  • 33rd: Maddenv, Drvzy, Liamgk4
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals NA West region results

The NA West Major 3 Grand Finals proved to be one of the most competitive, with only a single spot available for the Global Championship. Bacca, Parz, and PXMP finished first again, but the Global Championship invite went to VicterV, EpikWhale, and Paper, as the top two trios on the leaderboard were already qualified.

Ad
Here are the top 10 teams from the NA West region:

PlacePrizePlayers
1st$45,000Bacca, Parz, PXMP
2nd$27,000Ark, Sxhool, Salko
3rd$18,000VicterV, EpikWhale, Paper
4th$15,300Silxzys, Cyrzr, Velo
5th$11,700Phoenix, Mero, THORIK
6th$7,200Raygun, Jermitty, LgndryBanana
7th$7,200Bucke, Okis, Vergo
8th$7,200Xenon, Vorx, Freeze
9th$7,200Source, Yumi, Convic
10th$7,200Hajuu, Creep, PureBx
Here are the rest of the placements:

  • 11th: Munk, Qasruh, Highr
  • 12th: Cofts, Sudds, Bdawg
  • 13th: Mannii14, Yasir, Flinty
  • 14th: Diegallo, wifi, zaire
  • 15th: Razez, Retro, Evolved
  • 16th: Poppin, Snivy, Dark
  • 17th: Akau, Flash, Ty
  • 18th: defiable, Vanillaz, Zookez
  • 19th: Xpon, Resypical, Krimz
  • 20th: Keen, Blink, Darts
  • 21st: chasefv, Extinct, Larccoz
  • 22nd: Botify, Shipski, uxsif
  • 23rd: Lucksfv, Rapid, Centro
  • 24th: Dolla, Flech, Clukz
  • 25th: Tamakii, sole, Sesro
  • 26th: Joshlol, clouds, Skix
  • 27th: Kika, oc, senz
  • 28th: crot2b, Blzerd, Crank
  • 29th: snowwy, Cynical, sheet
  • 30th: Sepz, Kernel, sambtw
  • 31st: Smitty, yen, ollie
  • 32nd: Spoky, marx, yak
That concludes the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3. The final tournament of the season is the Global Championship, which will take place in the LDLC Arena, Lyon-Décines from September 6, 2025, to September 7, 2025.

Fetching more content...
