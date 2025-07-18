Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

The Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup is a new open tournament announced to celebrate the third and final FNCS Major event of the year. This solo tournament is a great opportunity for players from all regions to unlock some unique and rare cosmetic items for free. Many players might be wondering what the eligibility criteria and registration process are for the event.Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup.Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup: Everything you need to knowThe Champion Crystal FNCS Cup is a solo Battle Royale tournament taking place on July 19, 2025. The matches will be played on the main Chapter 6 Season 3 map. While the event is open for all ranks, there are a few basic requirements:Epic Games account level 50 or aboveTwo-Factor Authentication must be enabledCabined accounts are not allowed to participateHow to participatePlayers are not required to fill out any registration forms for this event. Simply head to the Compete tab from the main menu of the game on July 19, 2025, and look for the Champion Crystal FNCS Cup banner. You will find the exact start time by clicking the banner.Players will have a three-hour window to play up to 10 matches, and the scoring is based on both kills and placement.RewardsHere are the two rewards that can be unlocked by anyone, regardless of their region:Crystal’s Run Spray: Earn 8 pointsFNCS Charger Back Bling: Earn 40 pointsThe top performers from around the world can unlock the complete C6S3 FNCS Bundle, which includes:Champion Crystal OutfitAce's Emblem Back BlingFNCS Star Wand PickaxeChampion’s Bolt WrapEye of the Storm Jam TrackThe C6S3 FNCS Bundle is distributed to the top players from each region in the following manner:Europe (EU): Top 2,000 playersNA Central (NAC): Top 1,800 playersOceania (OCE), Asia (AS), Middle East (ME), Brazil (BR), North America West (NAW): Top 200 playersThat's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup. Note that these rewards are not exclusive and will be available to buy from the Fortnite Item Shop on July 31, 2025, at 8 PM Eastern Time.Read more articles here:Fortnite Fantastic Four skin leaks: Everything we know so farFNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: How to qualify, prize pool, and where to watchPlayStation Plus members can claim free Fortnite skins right now