Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:16 GMT
A new FNCS community tournament is here (Image via Epic Games)
A new FNCS community tournament is here (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup is a new open tournament announced to celebrate the third and final FNCS Major event of the year. This solo tournament is a great opportunity for players from all regions to unlock some unique and rare cosmetic items for free. Many players might be wondering what the eligibility criteria and registration process are for the event.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup.

Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup: Everything you need to know

The Champion Crystal FNCS Cup is a solo Battle Royale tournament taking place on July 19, 2025. The matches will be played on the main Chapter 6 Season 3 map. While the event is open for all ranks, there are a few basic requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

  • Epic Games account level 50 or above
  • Two-Factor Authentication must be enabled
  • Cabined accounts are not allowed to participate
Ad

How to participate

Players are not required to fill out any registration forms for this event. Simply head to the Compete tab from the main menu of the game on July 19, 2025, and look for the Champion Crystal FNCS Cup banner. You will find the exact start time by clicking the banner.

Players will have a three-hour window to play up to 10 matches, and the scoring is based on both kills and placement.

Ad

Rewards

Here are the two rewards that can be unlocked by anyone, regardless of their region:

  • Crystal’s Run Spray: Earn 8 points
  • FNCS Charger Back Bling: Earn 40 points

The top performers from around the world can unlock the complete C6S3 FNCS Bundle, which includes:

  • Champion Crystal Outfit
  • Ace's Emblem Back Bling
  • FNCS Star Wand Pickaxe
  • Champion’s Bolt Wrap
  • Eye of the Storm Jam Track

The C6S3 FNCS Bundle is distributed to the top players from each region in the following manner:

Ad
  • Europe (EU): Top 2,000 players
  • NA Central (NAC): Top 1,800 players
  • Oceania (OCE), Asia (AS), Middle East (ME), Brazil (BR), North America West (NAW): Top 200 players

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup. Note that these rewards are not exclusive and will be available to buy from the Fortnite Item Shop on July 31, 2025, at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications