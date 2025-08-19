  • home icon
Fortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms future improvement roadmap

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 19, 2025 13:59 GMT
Fortnite OG
Epic Games acknowledges Fortnite OG bugs and confirms future rectifications (Image via Epic Games)

A dedicated player had recently shared an extensive list of notable issues in Fortnite OG, detailing the bugs and providing extensive fixes to each of them. Now, the developer's official social media handle has acknowledged these issues and confirmed rectification of certain in-game issues.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite, acknowledging bugs pointed out by a player, and confirming the future improvement roadmap.

Fortnite acknowledges issues pointed out by player and confirms future rectification roadmap

Recently, Fortnite player and Unreal Engine user @AllyJax took to the social media platform X, where he had put up a detailed list of major bugs and issues currently present in the OG game mode. He listed solutions to all the issues, offering values and alternatives that would resolve the persistent glitches or problems present.

The initial post received major traction, with thousands of users liking and reposting it. The OP had pointed out major issues in gameplay mechanics, such as the storm, rift behavior, and more. He had also given a detailed list of problems with weapons such as assault rifles, shotguns, and machine guns.

Now, over a week after it was put out, @FortniteStatus has officially acknowledged the issues and stated that many of the issues pointed out by the OP were in the rectification pipeline for the upcoming update.

Additionally, they also stated that more issues listed in the massive thread were marked for investigation, indicating that the developers have singled them out for future rectification. They also thanked the OP for the pastebin, stating that it was "helpful".

As one of the most popular game modes, it comes as no surprise that the developers are treating the issues on a priority basis. The OG mode brings back some of the most iconic moments from past chapters, allowing old players to revel in the nostalgia and new players to experience significant plot points.

With the recent Rocket event in the OG mode breaking attendance records, it continues to see an active player base. The current Chapter 1 Season 5 also brings back popular locations such as Lazy Links, Viking Village, and more, alongside the unvaulting of iconic weapons.

Gamers can expect developers to address the persistent issues and glitches listed by @AllyJax alongside other issues across the game's various experiences in one of the upcoming Fortnite updates.

Edited by Sayendra Basu
