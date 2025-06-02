Hell is Us system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

In a recent X social media post, Hell is Us system requirements were revealed by the official handle @HELLisUSgame. Set to release later this year, Hell is Us is a new action-adventure game, which has recently come under some scrutiny for its system requirements. Built using the Unreal Engine 5 by developers Rogue Factor, the title will be arriving on PCs and well as next-gen consoles.
Let us take a good look at the Hell is Us system requirements, and the target resolutions and framerates for this upcoming Nacon publishing.
Hell is Us system requirements for various resolutions and settings
Hell is Us is set to arrive on September 4, 2025, for various platforms and will feature a third-person perspective, a mysterious world design, and supernatural occurences at evey step. This upcoming game is lead by the Art Designer of Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided.
As the game intends to offer breathtaking visuals, let us go over the various target resolutions and framerates, mentioned in the official Hell is Us system requirements X post:
1080p 30fps avg Medium Settings (Minimum)
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB, AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB
- CPU: Intel i7-7700K, AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 30GB SSD
1080p 60fps avg High Settings (Recommended)
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2080ti 11GB, AMD RX 6750 XT 12GB
- CPU: Intel i7-11700K, AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 30GB SSD
1440p 60fps avg High settings
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 10GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB
- CPU: Intel i7-11700K, AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 30GB SSD
1440p 60fps avg Very High Settings
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3090 24GB, AMD RX 6900 XT 16GB
- CPU: Intel i7-11700K, AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 30GB SSD
4k 30fps avg Ultra Settings
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4090 24GB, AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB
- CPU: Intel i7-11700K, AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 30GB SSD
Note that the official X handle mentioned that these are ideal Hell is Us system requirements and are listed caustiously to avoid overpromising on system specs. It does not mean that the game cannot be run on lesser specifications than the ones mentioned above.
