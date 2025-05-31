How to defeat Fell Omen in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Fell Omen in Elden Ring Nightreign is one of the major bosses from the original game who has been added to the latest installment from FromSoftware. Margit, the first boss you will face off against in the original Elden Ring, played a vital role in the story, and he has returned to haunt you once again, bringing some new moves that ramp up the challenge.

Here is how you defeat Margit, the Fell Omen in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to beat Margit, the Fell Omen in Elden Ring Nightreign

You will initially fight him during the tutorial (Image via FromSoftware)

In the original game, Margit or Morgott is one of the recurring boss fights that you will need to complete to progress the story. The Omen King presents himself as a major challenge early on, near the entrance of the Stormveil Castle. While he is not one of the major bosses or Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign, he will occasionally appear as a raid boss or during the night after you fight him during the prologue.

This article will cover how to defeat the Fell Omen in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Margit's boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign will feature some moves similar to how he worked in his Morgott form.

Keep an eye out for when he throws daggers. The weapons will glow when he equips them.

If you are using a ranged character like Recluse or Iron Eye, beware of an attack where he will throw a big spear at you.

Look for when his weapon starts glowing red. Quickly move away from him, as he will unleash an AoE attack that hits hard and can inflict bleed.

At times, he will perform an attack that will blast the ground a few times. You will be able to spot these locations easily, and it is ideal to dodge them.

Margit will summon a set of blades around him at times. Make sure to gain some distance between him and you when he does so, as this is one of his more powerful attacks.

While he has a few new tricks up his sleeve, he will mostly perform the same three-hit combos that he does in the original. Make sure to check out his attacks, and you will be able to easily defeat Margit, the Fell Omen in Elden Ring Nightreign. His raid fights won't be that difficult, but he can still kill you if you are not careful enough.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

