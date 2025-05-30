Is it possible to defeat Margit during the Elden Ring Nightreign tutorial run?

In a typical Souls-like fashion, FromSoftware's latest offering will pit you against a tough boss who will be a familiar face, Margit during the Elden Ring Nightreign tutorial run. The Omen King makes his glorious return as one of the many bosses in the game, and he will be a big challenge for you to tackle. Similar to other tutorial bosses in other Souls games, Margit is quite powerful, and you are expected to lose to him.

That said, you can defeat Margit during the Elden Ring Nightreign tutorial, but it will be a bit difficult. Let's take a look at how you can defeat the Fell Omen during the tutorial area.

How to defeat Margit during the Elden Ring Nightreign tutorial

Let the Duchess take aggro (Image via FromSoftware)

Margit, the Fell Omen will be your first major challenge when you start Elden Ring Nightreign. The boss will hit hard, taking a chunk of your HP bar, and given how fast he is, you won't get enough breathing time to read his attacks. That said, the game gives you a few weapons that will definitely help you in defeating Margit during the Elden Ring Nightreign tutorial.

When you reach the castle during the tutorial, you will find the Cold Katar in the chest in front of the main gates. Take it and head up till you find another chest that will give you the Rogier's Rapier.

The Rogier's Rapier summons Glintblades every few seconds and will be your key to winning this fight. Equip both of these weapons and continue the path to find and revive the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign. Then proceed to the boss arena to fight Margit.

The key to win this fight is to use the Glintblades and hitting him from a range. Let the Duchess take aggro and if she is downed, use your Wylder's ultimate to revive her. You can poke with him with Cold Katar at times to inflict Frostbite on Margit, draining his health much faster. But keep a distance for the most part and let the Glintblades do the job for you.

If you die, make sure to collect your Runes and gain your level back by interacting with the Site of Grace in the castle. The Duchess won't be there to help you if you die so try to take out as much of his health you can during the first phase.

Defeating Margit during the Elden Ring Nightreign tutorial will reward you with the Fell Omen Fetish, which is one of the best relics early on.

