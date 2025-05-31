Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Save location and how to access configuration files

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam as of May 23, 2025. With its launch, you may be looking for the save file location of this new first-person RPG on your PC. Although cloud save keeps your progress safe, it's essential to know where your game data is stored so you don't lose any progress.
With that said, this article informs players where to find the Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon save location, and how to access the game's configuration files.
How to know Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Save location and access the configuration files
You can get the save location for Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon using the following path:
- C:\Users\[YourUsername]AppData\LocalLow\QuestlineFall of Avalon\ (Random ten-digit number folder) \Saved.
You can paste this in the Run dialogue box by pressing the Windows and R keys on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can copy and paste the aforementioned path into the search box in File Explorer.
If the folder is not visible in the AppData folder, it may be hidden. To check this, you can change the visibility settings in the File Explorer menu and select the Show Hidden Files option.
How to find the Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon configuration files
You can gain access to the game's config files by looking in the following path:
- %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Questline\Fall of Avalon
You can use a text editor like Notepad to edit the contents of the configuration folder. The configuration folder allows you to tweak certain aspects of the game, like resolution, shadows, lighting quality, anti-aliasing, volume, and more options that you can't access from the in-game settings. The configuration file may have a specific format, such as JSON, YAML, or XML, or be a simple key-value pair text file.
It is recommended to create a backup of the original files before you make any changes to the configuration files. If you are a beginner and are not aware of the values in the config folder, then it's best not to use it, as doing so could create potential errors or corrupt your game files.
Many games like Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon have dedicated communities and forums where players share knowledge on optimizing their config files. These resources often provide detailed guides and insights into the effects of specific settings, which help players fine-tune their gaming experience.
