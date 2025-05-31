Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Save location and how to access configuration files

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam as of May 23, 2025. With its launch, you may be looking for the save file location of this new first-person RPG on your PC. Although cloud save keeps your progress safe, it's essential to know where your game data is stored so you don't lose any progress.

Ad

With that said, this article informs players where to find the Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon save location, and how to access the game's configuration files.

How to know Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Save location and access the configuration files

You can get the save location for Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon using the following path:

Ad

Trending

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Save location (Image via Windows)

C:\Users\[YourUsername]AppData\LocalLow\QuestlineFall of Avalon\ (Random ten-digit number folder) \Saved.

Ad

You can paste this in the Run dialogue box by pressing the Windows and R keys on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can copy and paste the aforementioned path into the search box in File Explorer.

If the folder is not visible in the AppData folder, it may be hidden. To check this, you can change the visibility settings in the File Explorer menu and select the Show Hidden Files option.

Also read: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Dead as Dreams quest walkthrough

Ad

How to find the Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon configuration files

You can gain access to the game's config files by looking in the following path:

%USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Questline\Fall of Avalon

Also read: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All available platforms and PC system requirements

You can use a text editor like Notepad to edit the contents of the configuration folder. The configuration folder allows you to tweak certain aspects of the game, like resolution, shadows, lighting quality, anti-aliasing, volume, and more options that you can't access from the in-game settings. The configuration file may have a specific format, such as JSON, YAML, or XML, or be a simple key-value pair text file.

Ad

You can tweak the title's configuration file (Image via Windows)

It is recommended to create a backup of the original files before you make any changes to the configuration files. If you are a beginner and are not aware of the values in the config folder, then it's best not to use it, as doing so could create potential errors or corrupt your game files.

Ad

Also read: All Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)

Many games like Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon have dedicated communities and forums where players share knowledge on optimizing their config files. These resources often provide detailed guides and insights into the effects of specific settings, which help players fine-tune their gaming experience.

Check out our other articles on the RPG:

.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.