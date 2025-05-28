Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Dead as Dreams quest walkthrough

The Dead as Dreams quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of the many side missions you can tackle in this open-world RPG. It will see you investigate the strange happenings inside the Forgotten Cemetery crypt near the Horns. It is one of those storylines that has multiple paths, each with different consequences. Thus, getting all the rewards in this mission is difficult.

This article aims to guide you through the Dead as Dreams quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Spoiler Warning: Due to the nature of a walkthrough, the titular storyline will get spoiled.

A guide on the Dead as Dreams quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Note: Many players have reported bugs plaguing this mission. Thus, it's best to save every few minutes so that you can try different approaches.

How to start the quest

Fearghas' location (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/Wizard Worm)

You'll need to talk to Quartermaster Fearghas to start the Dead as Dreams quest. He'll be located in the large fortress just west of the Horns of the South fast-travel shrine in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. Head inside through its eastern opening and look for the man in the northwestern perimeter of the castle. Talk with him and select the "Is there anything I can help you with?" dialogue option. He'll mention something about having trouble with the dead, which will trigger the Dead as Dreams quest.

You'll be redirected to an NPC named Margh. To find him, look for the road going out of the castle's eastern opening that eventually turns towards the north. There should be a fork in the path (northeast of the castle). Margh should be located in the middle of the crossroads; the location is named Hunter's Camp.

Take a left from here to reach the Cemetery (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/Wizard Worm)

Talk to Margh, and he'll tell you that a necromancer might be the cause behind all the dead rising. You'll need to investigate the cemetery to obtain the answer and progress the Dead as Dreams quest. Turn 180 degrees from Margh and follow the left road (the one in the direction of the tent at the Hunter's Camp location). You'll eventually enter the Forgotten Cemetery in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Forgotten Cemetery

The region will be filled with skeletons, and it's best to dispatch them all at once so you can explore the location freely.

Your current objective in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon will be to visit the house on the left (when entering the cemetery). However, before going inside, take another left and look for a wooden crate hidden inside a grave near the perimeter. Use a shovel to dig it out. It will hold the following:

16 Coins

1 Cider

1 Chilling Splash Concoction

2 Silk Fiber

1 Swift Dagger

After looting the box, go past it to the structure with an exterior lit by a flame torch. This is an optional dungeon housing a lot of loot and enemies. You can also complete a hidden side mission by talking to an NPC named Maug at its end by giving her any stolen item.

Visit the structure highlighted by the Dead as Dreams quest marker — it will be called "Forgotten Cemetery Crypt."

The Crypt

Head inside and you'll eventually meet a person named Huardoc. Don't forget to take the book lying beside him. Talk to Huardoc and exhaust all the dialogue options; he'll allow you to progress in exchange for 5 Coins. You can kill him and continue ahead without paying, but that approach isn't recommended since he'll give us an item later on.

Pay the fee and move ahead in the Dead as Dreams quest. From here on, make sure to check every rectangular opening on the walls, as a lot of them will hold some items (like Coins). Use the given key to open the gate. Move straight and take the left, then a right. There should be an opening on your east.

Visit it to find a Coin Purse, an Antler Fragment, and a Feral Charm lying on a table. Head out and go west to find the Inner Crypt Gate. Its key can be acquired by talking to Huardoc later on. Nevertheless, keep heading westwards until you eventually reach a room filled with skeletons, zombies, and coffins.

Loot all the items lying around. Head to the room's northern edge and take a left. Keep an eye on the knight on your left, as he'll come to life and try to kill you. After killing it, take a left. Head straight ahead and visit the fourth opening on your right. There will be a reinforced chest behind you and some loot in the rectangular gap.

Road to the Necromancer (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/Wizard Worm)

Now, backtrack to the third opening (an open path filled with ore debris).

A Necromancer will stand on your left. But before engaging him, take the right and hop onto the wide stones to get into the small tunnel. Explore it fully to get a lot of loot and a mission-related item. Now, head back to where you entered the tunnel to finally interact with the Necromancer in the Dead as Dreams quest. Make sure to save your progress before doing so.

Yorath and Huardoc

Yorath in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/Wizard Worm)

You can either attack the Necromancer immediately by choosing the third option or try to talk your way through. For the latter, choose the "You're not trying to raise an undead army?" dialogue option and then select the check that you have a better chance of passing. You can reload your earlier save if either fails. Next, choose the second dialogue choice. The Necromancer, named Yorath, will ask you to talk to Huardoc — head back to the entrance to talk to him.

Choose the yellow option in the middle. After Huardoc talks about death being a deeply personal process, backtrack and talk to Yorath to progress in the Dead as Dreams quest. After suggesting that he should die, tell him about what Huardoc said. Next, choose the first dialogue option — this will cause Yorath to do a ritual. But unfortunately, the result won't turn out well. Yorath will ultimately become an Undead, without any control over his mind.

You can keep him alive, but killing him here will earn you a good amount of XP, so relieve him of his misery. Go back and talk to Huardoc, and he'll give you a spell.

An alternative way to complete the Dead as Dreams quest is to immediately attack Yorath without asking after talking to Huardoc. Make sure to save your progress beforehand if you're going with this approach. While this will be a tough fight, killing Yorath this way will unlock another mission and give you all the loot and XP previously mentioned. Tell Huardoc that his master is dead, and he'll assign you the "Non Omnis Moriar" storyline and the keys to the Inner Crypt. Make sure to visit it as there is some quality loot lying inside. Also, make sure to visit Yorath's corpse again to pick up his essence.

After clearing the Forgotten Cemetery Crypt, provide your findings to Margh and Fearghas. This will complete the Dead as Dreams quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Note: If somehow either Yorath or Huardoc end up dead without your involvement, the Dead as Dreams quest can still be completed. Simply provide your findings to Fearghas and Margh.

