Is Dying Light: The Beast on PS4 and Xbox One?

Dying Light: The Beast introduces players to a new era of survival-horror zombie parkour action on modern consoles and PC. Longtime fans will be able to step back into protagonist Kyle Crane's shows in the new sandbox region of Castor Woods. While Dying Light: The Beast will not be available on PS4 and Xbox One at launch, it is headed to said last-gen consoles later in 2025.

Here's all we know so far about Dying Light: The Beast on last-gen platforms. Read on to know more.

Also Read: Is Dying Light: The Beast crossplay?

Dying Light: The Beast arrives on PS4 and Xbox One later in 2025

Return as Kyle Crane and embark on a journey of revenge in this new chapter (Image via Techland)

As per the developer FAQs on the official franchise website, Dying Light: The Beast is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 19, 2025; these are the primary development platforms that Techland is focusing on. However, Dying Light: The Beast is also in the works for last-gen systems, namely PS4 and Xbox One.

Techland has not provided a tentative release date for the older platforms yet, with only a vague "later in 2025" release window to go by. So while current-gen and PC players will be able to explore and brave the dangers of Castor Woods as Kyle Crane soon, last-gen players will be missing out for the moment.

That said, Dying Light: The Beast originally started development as a DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which launched in 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. So, with the new game being promised as a freebie for all Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition owners on those platforms, it is unsurprising that the developers have kept last-gen users in mind.

This does not mean that the game is cutting corners or being held back for current-gen. In fact, Dying Light: The Beast is the developer's most ambitious game yet, boasting a richer world with more zombies than ever before, and even better visuals than the predecessor game. This is also the most mechanically diverse series entry yet, with firearms and driving returning too.

While it remains to be seen how the PS4 and Xbox One versions look and perform, things look hopeful. Stay tuned for more details on the game for last-gen systems.

