Is Dying Light: The Beast crossplay?

The highly anticipated Dying Light: The Beast is very close to getting released, and fans seem excited about it. It is the newest entry in the Dying Light series, which is often considered one of the best survival game franchises of all time. For those who don't know, players who own Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition will get the upcoming game for free.With all the hype surrounding the upcoming game, players might wonder if they will be able to play with their friends who use a different platform. Unfortunately, Dying Light: The Beast doesn't seem to have crossplay at release, despite being a co-op title. Here's more on the topic.Everything you need to know about Dying Light: The Beast crossplay supportTo start with, no mainline Dying Light game has supported crossplay at launch. The first title of the series got the feature implemented years after its release, but the sequel never did. Moreover, the official website and store listings of Dying Light: The Beast do not mention any crossplay feature.So what's there reason for not adding cross play in dying light 2 and now dying light the beast? byu/Iamwatchu indyinglightAnother clear sign is that the Xbox store always highlights the availability of crossplay when a game supports it, and in this case, nothing is mentioned for The Beast. That said, it is possible that Techland could add the feature later, depending on community feedback. Fans already seem to be disappointed about the unavailability of crossplay, considering the game primarily focuses on multiplayer gameplay.Release date and supported platformsThe title was originally scheduled to launch on August 21, 2025, but has since been delayed to September 19, 2025. It will be available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, the developers have confirmed that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also arrive by the end of 2025.The game is designed in a way that newcomers can jump straight into it without needing to play the previous titles, making it more accessible for new fans. Additionally, up to four players will be able to enjoy playing it together.That's everything you need to know about Dying Light: The Beast's crossplay support across platforms. For more information, you can visit the official website here.