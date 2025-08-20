Sony raises PS5 prices: Everything you need to know

Sony has announced a price hike for the PS5 in the US, the first major jump since its launch in 2020. From August 21, 2025, all PS5 models will carry higher retail prices. The company cites a “challenging economic environment” as the reason, positioning it alongside gaming giants like Microsoft and Nintendo. This also shows a shift in Sony’s strategy, reflecting the rising production costs for consoles.

Why Sony raised the PS5 prices

All Sony PlayStation 5 models will be affected by the price jump (Image via Sony)

Starting August 21, 2025, all PS5 models will cost $50 more. This decision by Sony potentially points to inflation, tariffs, and rising production costs, which is not the first in the industry. Similar moves have already been made by Microsoft and Nintendo, showing how console makers are adjusting to global pressures.

Here are the updated prices for the PS5 lineup:

PlayStation 5 - $549.99

- $549.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - $499.99

- $499.99 PlayStation 5 Pro - $749.99

Despite this, prices for PS5 accessories remain unchanged, with Sony saying there are no further US price increases planned for now. When the PlayStation 5 first launched, its pricing was such that it was aimed at staying competitive with the Xbox Series X and S. With this adjustment, Sony is realigning its console lineup to match today’s market.

While Sony has not directly confirmed tariffs as the main reason, it could be a driving factor. Earlier this year, Nintendo fell victim to the US tariffs, leading it to increase the prices for Switch 2 accessories. Although it didn't change the price of the new handheld console, it wasn't spared the backlash.

Sony may now be following a similar approach to deal with the US tariffs, passing those added costs on to consumers. Furthermore, US shoppers buying the PlayStation 5 before August 21, 2025, will mean paying the old prices since the $50 increase only applies to purchases after the said date.

