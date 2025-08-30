Gears of War Reloaded surpasses over 1 million players despite failing on Steam

Gears of War Reloaded is out now, and despite all the hype, its launch numbers on Steam were lower than expected. For those unaware, the game marked the worst debut for a Gears franchise title on Steam, with less than 5,000 concurrent players at launch. Interestingly, the game's official X account confirmed that the remaster had been played by over a million players in its launch week.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Gears of War Reloaded launch and how these numbers add up.
How did Gears of War Reloaded surpass over 1 million players?
The game is priced at $39.99 on PC, which is quite reasonable considering it is a remaster of one of the most iconic action shooter games of all time. Despite the fair pricing, the player count and mixed reviews suggested that the release was not that successful. Popular third-party analytics website Gamalytic claims that the game sold only around 50,000 copies on Steam so far.
However, Gears of War Reloaded was also included on Xbox Game Pass from day one, which likely attracted a large chunk of the player base. The Game Pass allows players to experience some of the biggest games in the market without paying the full price. Another important factor is that this is one of the first Xbox Studios titles to launch on PlayStation on the very first day. Thus, many console players might've jumped in, adding to the overall player count.
Considering all of this, the one million figure makes sense. Note that the post never claimed to have "sold" a million copies. Overall, it seems like the launch was not as bad as many players assumed based on Steam charts.
That’s everything to know about Gears of War Reloaded’s player count. If you purchased the original Gears of War Ultimate Edition before May 5, 2025, you can claim the remaster for free.
