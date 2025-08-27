Best Steam Third Person Shooter Fest 2025 deals: Up to 90% off on popular titles

The Steam Third Person Shooter Fest 2025 is live, and it brings some of the best discounts of the year. While this sale features a variety of genres, it primarily focuses on third-person games. Numerous popular titles have dropped to their all-time low prices on Steam, with discounts of up to 90%.

On that note, here are five great deals from the Steam Third Person Shooter Fest 2025 that are worth checking out.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order. Additionally, it only includes third-person games.

Best Steam Third Person Shooter Fest 2025 deals

The Steam TPS Fest is currently live, and most of the discounts will run until September 2, 2025. However, the exact date might vary for each game, and you can confirm such details by visiting a specific game's Steam store page.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 (75% off)

Read Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 needs no introduction. It’s one of the most iconic open-world games of all time, with hundreds of awards and a cult following. Even after almost seven years, it's still praised for its level of detail, realism, and depth of storytelling.

You can easily spend hundreds of hours in the game, and if you haven't played it yet, the Steam Third Person Shooter Fest 2025 might be the perfect opportunity. It is currently available at 75% off, costing just $14.99.

2) Hogwarts Legacy (80% off)

Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Software)

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest open-world RPG games in recent years, with over 30 million copies sold so far. The game has a massive world to explore, and features a unique combat system that can keep you engaged for a long time. If you are a fan of the Harry Potter franchise and want to uncover more about its fictional world, this game is worth trying.

The title has dropped to its all-time low price of $11.99 on Steam. Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition is available at 80% off as well.

3) Control (90% off)

Control (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

If you’re into sci-fi horror, then Control is a great game to try. It is developed by Remedy Entertainment and has a "Very Positive" rating on Steam with over 40,000 reviews. The game revolves around Jesse Faden, the director of the Federal Bureau of Control, who fights against numerous supernatural creatures and uncovers some mindbending mysteries.

If all of this seems interesting to you, the good news is that Control is available at a 90% discount during the Steam Third Person Shooter Fest, costing just $3.99.

4) Mafia Definitive Edition (85% off)

Mafia Definitive Edition (Image via Hangar 13)

Mafia Definitive Edition is widely considered one of the best remakes of a classic game. It features an immersive open-world map, the gripping story of Tommy Angelo (a taxi driver turned mafia member), and some very beautiful vintage cars. All of this makes it a perfect pick for players who enjoy narrative-driven games.

The game is currently available for $5.99 on Steam, one of the lowest prices it has ever dropped to.

5) Ghost Recon Breakpoint (90% off)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Image via Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is the most recent entry in the Ghost Recon franchise. It is a tactical third-person shooter that is set in the massive open world of Auroa. It focuses on realistic military combat mechanics and gives you a lot of freedom in how you want to approach the missions.

During the Steam Third Person Shooter Fest 2025, the game is available at an all-time low price of $5.99.

That's it for our list of the best third-person games you can purchase during the Steam Third Person Shooter Fest 2025.

