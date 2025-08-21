5 things you might have missed from the Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement

The wait is finally over; Hollow Knight Silksong’s release date has been announced during Gamescom 2025, and it's not very far off. Also, a new trailer for the game was uploaded to the official Team Cherry YouTube channel, and it has already gained over 200,000 likes and tens of thousands of comments in under an hour. While the trailer looks quite simple and straightforward, it unveiled many exciting details that some fans might have missed.On that note, here are five key details from the Hollow Knight Silksong release date announcement trailer.Five biggest details in the new Hollow Knight Silksong trailer1) An intriguing storyHornet is on a mission to save the kingdom (Image via Team Cherry)For those who might not know, we now play as the Hornet, who was a major character and boss in the first game. Her mission is to save the kingdom by battling monstrous threats while navigating through the world of Pharloom. The trailer teases personal stakes and elements of societal decay, which could spark curiosity amongst fans.2) Hornet's new movementsHornet can now swim (Image via Team Cherry)Hornet can now run, dash, and most notably, swim as well, beyond the acrobatic combat mechanics that fans of the first game are familiar with. This is a big shift in the game compared to Hollow Knight, where Hornet's mobility as an NPC was somewhat limited. For clarification, swimming is not a completely new mechanic, as the Knight could swim in the previous game in a few sections of the game.3) Massive roster of enemiesThere are over 40 unique bosses (Image via Team Cherry)The game will feature a massive roster of 200 unique enemies and over 40 bosses. That's slightly more than the previous entry, and promises a much diverse and challenging world. The character designs of the enemies featured in the trailer look really unique and detailed.4) Glimpses of the mapPharloom map (Image via Team Cherry)The trailer revealed various areas of the Pharloom map, and it seems to be much larger and diverse compared to the Hallownest map in the previous game. Here are the names of the locations that have been confirmed so far:Moss GrottoDeep DocksHunter's MarchGreymoorThe CitadelThe MarrowThe trailer suggests that there will be a lot of hidden paths and interconnected areas, with each unique location having its own color and theme.5) No pre-orders and a DRM-free launchYou buy it, you own it (Image via Team Cherry)One of the most surprising things about the announcement is that there are no pre-orders, despite HKS being the most wishlisted game on Steam. Players will only be able to purchase it when it officially launches on September 4, 2025. Additionally, the YouTube description also mentions that it will be available DRM-free on day one via GOG and Humble Bundle.In today's market, both pre-orders and strict DRM (Digital Rights Management systems) are really common. Not having either of these means that fans don't need to commit any amount of money in advance, and they fully own the game once they purchase it.This concludes the list of interesting details that fans might have missed in the new Hollow Knight Silksong trailer. The game will be arriving on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 on the same day. If interested, you can wishlist the game through the official website here.Read more related articles here:Is Hollow Knight Silksong a Nintendo-exclusive title?All games announced at Gamescom 2025: Opening Night Live, Xbox Broadcast, and moreHollow Knight Silksong is confirmed to come to Xbox Game Pass at launch