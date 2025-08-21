Hollow Knight Silksong release date: The wait is almost over!

Hollow Knight Silksong is finally confirmed to release on September 4, 2025, as revealed on a special announcement stream by Team Cherry. After years of being a mythical entity and fueling all kinds of memes, the sequel to the acclaimed Hollow Knight is finally going to see the light of day. Initially revealed in 2019, there has been radio silence for years till a Nintendo Direct earlier this year confirmed a 2025 release.
Team Cherry has finally come through, and Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly anticipated sequel to the indie title, will be out on multiple devices. You will be able to experience Hornet's journey in the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Keep reading to find out more about this hotly anticipated release.
When does Hollow Knight Silksong release?
Hollow Knight Silksong releases on September 4, 2025. Getting a final release date has been an epic journey for most fans, who have been patient for more than five years. Fans on r/silksong kept a close watch on any activity, meticulously finding any traces of the game on storefronts or even changelog activities on Steam. Each such change was met with a "Silksong today" hope, although most of it was in good jest.
The release date journey so far for Hollow Knight Silksong
After the Nintendo Direct confirmed a 2025 release, most fans had expected to see a release date or some crucial information at the next big event - the Summer Games Fest 2025. Unfortuantely, this event only led to Deadpool making a surprise cameo and taunting all fans.
The next major event, Xbox Games Showcase, once again riled up the "Silksong today!" hopes, only to be crushed by yet another cameo where the Xbox ROG Ally reveal showed a Silksong demo. It did deliver some news - Hollow Knight Silksong will be playable on the new ROG Ally handheld from day one. Once again, this was nothing "new" since a 2025 release for Silksong had already been confirmed.
A major breakthrough was when Leth (Matthew Griffin) of Team Cherry mentioned on the game's official discord that a release before "holidays 2025" was confirmed. Finally, the demo booths at Gamescom 2025 and the special announcement listing on YouTube seemed to hit the final nail in the coffin.
More on Hollow Knight Silksong
Hollow Knight Silksong puts you in the shoes of the princess-protector Hornet, where you explore a vast new world. A defining metroidvania title, the first Hollow Knight game garnered a huge fanbase, which soon grew into a cult for people awaiting Silksong.
The dedicated r/silksong subreddit, which for years had a very serious war between believers and doubters (later deniers as well,) will never be the same again. That said, it is unlikely that Silkposts will die out, and a new form of bait will soon arise.
"Bait used to be believable" was a common phrase in the game's communities. Now, with Hollow Knight Silksong's release date confirmed, the bait is actually true, and doubters can rest their case.
