Is Hollow Knight Silksong a Nintendo-exclusive title?

Hollow Knight Silksong showed up during the recent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, confirming a 2025 launch and support for both the original Switch and the upcoming Switch 2. That short reveal had some fans assuming it was a Switch 2 exclusive.

But no, Hollow Knight Silksong is not exclusive to Nintendo. While the marketing spotlight has mostly come from the company’s side, Silksong is also confirmed for platforms beyond the Switch. Let's look more into it.

Hollow Knight Silksong’s platform plans: Not just a Nintendo exclusive

Team Cherry has officially confirmed that Hollow Knight Silksong will launch on Switch and Switch 2. On top of that, Microsoft has locked in a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, and the game is already listed on Steam for PC as well as the PlayStation Store. The game will witness a multiplatform release across both old-gen and next-gen systems, so it won't be a Nintendo-only drop.

Nintendo Directs have shown off a fair chunk of Silksong content, like the updated version of Bellhart, which has had a noticeable visual refresh since we first saw it in 2019. We also saw tweaks to the Lace boss fight and some minor updates to the starting room.

Silksong’s release window is locked to 2025

The game’s now confirmed for a 2025 release, though Team Cherry still hasn’t dropped an exact date. That being said, the Switch 2 itself is dropping on June 5, 2025, with a price tag of $449.99 standalone or $499.99 bundled with Mario Kart World.

Silksong won’t launch alongside it but is scheduled for the same year. Also worth noting — the Japanese Nintendo site uploaded new in-game screenshots of Hornet, which hints that a full reveal could be inching closer.

