Top 5 upcoming horror games (updated August 2025)

Horror games have become much more than a niche genre. They are gaining massive popularity lately, and there is no single definition of what a horror game should look or play like. Whether it's a survival shooter with lots of high-tech weapons or escaping immortal ghosts while solving tough puzzles, you can find it all. There are many interesting original and sequel horror games lined up that are worth talking about.

Ad

On that note, here are the top five upcoming horror games in 2025 and 2026.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Top five upcoming horror games: Little Nightmares 3, Silent Hill f, and more

This list covers multiple sub-genres such as survival horror, adventure horror, and more to make the selection as diverse as possible.

5) Little Nightmares 3 (October 10, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Little Nightmares 3 is a co-op adventure horror (Image via Bandai Namco)

Little Nightmares 3 has been one of the most anticipated horror games in recent years, and it's finally releasing in 2025. This franchise is known for its unique art style and a new approach to two dimensional gameplay. While the first two games revolved around Six, the infamous girl with the yellow raincoat, the upcoming entry seems to have completely new characters.

Ad

Considering this, it would be interesting to see whether the storyline continues or it's a completely new one. Additionally, up to two players will be able to play the new game, making a transition from the classic singleplayer experience that fans are familiar with.

4) ILL (Release date TBA)

Ad

ILL is an upcoming horror shooter game developed by the makers of the popular action-adventure title, Atomic Heart. As seen in the trailer during the Summer Games Fest 2025, it features fast-paced gunplay along with some disturbing character designs. The game focuses heavily on realistic ragdoll physics and gore, which might interest a lot of players.

While the release date is unknown, it will most likely launch in 2026, considering we have the gameplay preview, a complete description, and wishlisting option available already.

Ad

3) Silent Hill f (September 25, 2025)

Ad

Silent Hill f is a brand new entry in one of the oldest and most popular horror game franchises. This time around, the game is set in the 1960s Japan where you play as Shimizu Hinako, a schoolgirl who is lost in a town that is both familiar and strange at the same time. The gameplay mechanics look similar to the previous Silent Hill game, but the team and environment are completely new.

Ad

2) CRONOS: The New Dawn (September 5, 2025)

You play as The Traveller in CRONOS: The New Dawn (Image via Bloober Team)

Unlike most titles in the list that are a part of popular franchises, CRONOS: The New Dawn is a brand-new entry with a lot of potential. It is developed by Bloobet Team, the same studio behind the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Ad

This survival horror game mixes sci-fi elements with some really terrifying creatures and environments. While not much has been revealed about the storyline yet, the gameplay and cinematic trailers look very promising.

1) Resident Evil Requiem (February 27, 2026)

Ad

This list would be incomplete without mentioning Resident Evil 9, one of the most anticipated horror games in recent years. It was first revealed by Capcom during the Summer Games Fest 2025, and the hype has been building up ever since.

You primarily play as Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of the iconic Resident Evil character Alyssa Ashcroft. The first cinematic trailer revealed that Alyssa had died mysteriously, and Grace has been assigned the task of investigating the hotel where she was last seen.

Ad

Interestingly, leaks suggest that you will also be able to play as Alyssa and iconic Resident Evil character Leon for a brief amount of time as well. This approach seems designed to attract both long-time fans and new players to the franchise.

That concludes the list of some of the best upcoming horror games. Note that this list is subject to change as more game announcements are made in the future.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.