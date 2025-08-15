All rumored characters playable in Resident Evil Requiem

According to recent reports, Resident Evil Requiem will have multiple playable characters. This information comes from @AestheticGamer1, also known as Dusk Golem on X. This is the same leaker who accurately suggested that Resident Evil Requiem would be announced during Summer Game Fest 2025, along with several other correct predictions.
While the exact story details and character switching mechanics are not known, as of this writing, the leak suggests that the players will be able to experience the game from different perspectives. On that note, here's everything we know about Resident Evil 9: Requiem so far.
Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Resident Evil Requiem playable characters leaked, and it's not just Grace
According to the leaker, Resident Evil Requiem will reportedly feature three playable characters. So far, only one of them has been officially shown in the cinematic trailer, and that is Grace Ashcroft. She seems to be a central figure in the story and is shown navigating dangerous environments in the trailer.
The second rumored playable character is Leon Kennedy, one of the most popular characters in the Resident Evil franchise. Dusk Golem has suggested before that he will be one of the main protagonists. However, there are no official appearances or hints at the time of writing.
The third character might be Alyssa Ashcroft. The leaker suggests that she will only be playable for a brief period in the game. The trailer confirms that she is the mother of Grace and has passed away. Considering this, Alyssa could likely be playable during a flashback in the game.
As mentioned previously, the only confirmed playable character is Grace, and there is no other promotional content available to explore except the cinematic trailer. Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled to release on February 27, 2026.
Read more related articles here:
- Should you try out Resident Evil 2 Remake in 2025?
- Two classic Resident Evil game remakes are reportedly in the works, according to dataminer
- 5 things we expect to see from Resident Evil 9
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.