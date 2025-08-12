What to expect from Crossfire: Rainbow, Tencent's new tactical horror shooter?

Crossfire: Rainbow is a new FPS horror game currently circulating on the internet. Reported by multiple media outlets, Tencent and Smilegate are attempting to deliver a new horror-laced take on the popular Crossfire universe. A brand new trailer was revealed on YouTube, showcasing a terrifying realm haunted by nightmarish creatures.

The game combines a first-person shooter with horror and survival elements in an extremely hostile environment, which could take fans of the Crossfire games by surprise. Here's more.

Crossfire: Rainbow takes FPS fans to Tencent's terrifying new horror realm

Crossfire: Rainbow has FPS mechanics (Image via YouTube/@rendermax/Tencent Games)

Smilegate created and owns the Crossfire games, while Tencent is the publisher. Now, the two are seemingly collaborating once again for Crossfire: Rainbow. A gameplay trailer of the upcoming game was released on YouTube on August 11, 2025.

It shows a tactical shooter where strategy plays a key role in ensuring survival. In the clip, three players can be seen working together, which could be taken as an indication of a three-member per team/party system. Modern and popular weapons, such as a Molotov cocktail, a handgun, a pump-action shotgun, and more, are also seen in the trailer.

Crossfire: Rainbow plunges the player into a deeply immersive experience where danger awaits at every step. From seemingly unkillable wraiths to humanoids possessed by a thirst for flesh, the game has enough monsters to induce nightmares.

Official information about the game and its mechanics is currently scarce. Various reports suggest that the game will be made using Unreal Engine 5, which may be clear to some in the trailer's visceral and breathtaking visual details.

Crossfire: Rainbow will feature a hostile environment and a dark visual tone based on the trailer. Horror elements, such as creating light with the flame of a lighter and an unpredictable environment, were also spotted. That being said, nothing apart from the trailer has been revealed.

The game will likely receive a PC release; however, console and mobile releases are also possible. A launch date or beta testing phase is yet to be revealed by Tencent, but fans can expect more details to be revealed at the upcoming Gamescom event starting on August 19, 2025. Tencent is officially set to make an appearance and will likely make major announcements during the show.

