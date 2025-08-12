Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 6 guide

The sixth stage in the Overflowing Picture Book event is called Water Lillies, and is now available in Wuthering Waves. This time, you must change all the tiles into blue within the set number of moves to solve the puzzles. The difficulty level of the challenges is also a bit higher than the previous ones, but they are still fairly easy to clear. Completing all of them will give you rewards up to 70 Astrites and level-up materials.

Here's a simple guide on how to solve day six puzzles in the Overflowing Picture Book event in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 6: Water Lillies guide

Water Lillies: Easy

Overflowing Picture Book Water Lillies: Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

You can follow these steps to solve the Easy mode puzzle in the Water Lillies stage of the Overflowing Picture Book event:

Select red and turn all the green and yellow tiles into red.

Switch to blue and paint the red tiles red.

This will complete the first puzzle of day six in the event, and you will get the following rewards:

Astrite x 30

Shell Credit x 20000

Premium Sealed Tube x2

Water Lillies: Normal

Overflowing Picture Book Water Lillies: Normal (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the steps to complete the Normal challenge in the Water Lillies stage:

Select red and paint blue tiles in the middle with red.

Switch to green and turn the red tiles green.

Switch to yellow and paint the green tiles yellow.

Switch to blue and paint the yellow tiles blue.

Here are the rewards for completing this challenge in the Overflowing Picture Book event:

Astrite x 40

Shell Credit x 30000

Premium Sealed Tube x2

Water Lillies: Difficult

Overflowing Picture Book Water Lillies: Difficult (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's how to solve the Water Lillies Difficult mode in the Overflowing Picture Book event:

Select yellow and paint the blue tiles in the middle with yellow.

Switch to red and paint the yellow tiles red.

Switch to green and paint the red tiles green.

Change to blue and turn the green tiles into blue.

This will solve the last puzzle of the day six challenges in the event, and you will get the following rewards in Wuthering Waves:

Forgery Advanced Supply x 3

Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6

Shell Credit x 30000

