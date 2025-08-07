Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 1 guide 

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 07, 2025 09:20 GMT
Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon guide (Image via Kuro Games)
Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon guide (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves has released a new event called the Overflowing Picture Book. There are seven time-gated stages in the event, and a new one becomes available each day starting from day one. The first stage is called Stars and Moon and has three simple Overflowing Palette puzzles. To solve these, you must paint all the tiles according to the requirements within a set number of moves.

Ad

This article will provide a guide on how to solve all three puzzles in Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 1: Stars and Moon guide

Stars and Moon: Easy

Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Easy (Image via Kuro Games)
Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the steps to complete the Easy mode in Stars and Moon:

  • Pick the green color and paint the red tiles green.
  • Switch to yellow and paint all the green tiles yellow.
  • Choose blue and paint the yellow tiles blue.

This will complete the first challenge in Stars and Moon, and you will get the following rewards:

  • Astrite x 20
  • Shell Credit x 20000
  • Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Stars and Moon: Normal

Ad
Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Normal (Image via Kuro Games)
Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Normal (Image via Kuro Games)
Ad

Below are the steps to complete the Normal mode Stars and Moon challenge in the Overflowing Picture Book event:

  • Choose the yellow color and paint the blue tiles in the center with it.
  • Switch to red and paint all the yellow tiles red.
  • Pick green and turn the red tiles into green.
  • Switch to blue and paint all the green tiles blue.

You will get the following rewards for completing the second challenge:

Ad
  • Astrite x 30
  • Shell Credit x 30000
  • Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Stars and Moon: Difficult

Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Difficult (Image via Kuro Games)
Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Difficult (Image via Kuro Games)
Ad

Follow these steps to complete the Difficult mode of Stars and Moon in Wuthering Waves' Overflowing Picture Book event:

  • Choose green and turn the red tiles into green.
  • Switch to yellow and paint the green tiles yellow.
  • Switch to red and paint the yellow tiles red.
  • Pick blue and turn all the red tiles into blue.

This will complete the final puzzle in the Stars and Moon stage. As a reward for completing the challenge, you will get the following items:

Ad
  • Forgery Advanced Supply x 3
  • Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6
  • Shell Credit x 30000

This concludes the guide to solving the day one puzzle in the Overflowing Picture Book event.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications