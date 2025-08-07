Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 1 guide 

Wuthering Waves has released a new event called the Overflowing Picture Book. There are seven time-gated stages in the event, and a new one becomes available each day starting from day one. The first stage is called Stars and Moon and has three simple Overflowing Palette puzzles. To solve these, you must paint all the tiles according to the requirements within a set number of moves.

This article will provide a guide on how to solve all three puzzles in Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 1: Stars and Moon guide

Stars and Moon: Easy

Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the steps to complete the Easy mode in Stars and Moon:

Pick the green color and paint the red tiles green.

Switch to yellow and paint all the green tiles yellow.

Choose blue and paint the yellow tiles blue.

This will complete the first challenge in Stars and Moon, and you will get the following rewards:

Astrite x 20

Shell Credit x 20000

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Stars and Moon: Normal

Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Normal (Image via Kuro Games)

Below are the steps to complete the Normal mode Stars and Moon challenge in the Overflowing Picture Book event:

Choose the yellow color and paint the blue tiles in the center with it.

Switch to red and paint all the yellow tiles red.

Pick green and turn the red tiles into green.

Switch to blue and paint all the green tiles blue.

You will get the following rewards for completing the second challenge:

Astrite x 30

Shell Credit x 30000

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Stars and Moon: Difficult

Overflowing Picture Book Stars and Moon: Difficult (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these steps to complete the Difficult mode of Stars and Moon in Wuthering Waves' Overflowing Picture Book event:

Choose green and turn the red tiles into green.

Switch to yellow and paint the green tiles yellow.

Switch to red and paint the yellow tiles red.

Pick blue and turn all the red tiles into blue.

This will complete the final puzzle in the Stars and Moon stage. As a reward for completing the challenge, you will get the following items:

Forgery Advanced Supply x 3

Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6

Shell Credit x 30000

This concludes the guide to solving the day one puzzle in the Overflowing Picture Book event.

