Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 5 guide

The fifth stage in the Overflowing Picture Book event is now unlocked in Wuthering Waves. This new stage is called the Windmill of Egla, and once again, you must solve the puzzles by changing all the tile colors to green. Completing all three difficulty levels will hand you in-game rewards, including Astrites, Premium Energy Core, and Advanced Enclosure Tank.
This guide will help you solve all three Windmill of Egla puzzles in the Overflowing Picture Book event.
Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 5: Windmill of Egla guide
Windmill of Egla: Easy
Follow these steps to solve the Easy mode puzzle in the Windmill of Egla stage that's part of the Overflowing Picture Book event:
- Paint the yellow tiles blue.
- Select red and turn the blue tiles into red.
- Switch to green and paint the red tiles green.
Here are the rewards you will get for completing the first challenge:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 20000
- Premium Energy Core x2
Windmill of Egla: Normal
Here are the steps to solve the Normal mode puzzle in Windmill of Egla:
- Select yellow and turn the green tiles in the middle to yellow.
- Switch to red and paint the yellow tiles red.
- Switch to blue and paint the red tiles blue.
- Select green and turn all the blue tiles into green.
You will get the following rewards for solving the second puzzle in Wuthering Waves' Overflowing Picture Book event:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 30000
- Premium Energy Core x2
Windmill of Egla: Difficult
Here's what you need to do to complete the Difficult mode challenge in Windmill of Elga:
- Select red and turn all the yellow tiles into red.
- Switch to blue and paint the red tiles blue.
- Switch to green and paint the blue tiles green.
This will complete the final challenge in Windmill of Egla. Thereafter, you will get the following rewards in Wuthering Waves:
- Forgery Advanced Supply x 3
- Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6
- Shell Credit x 30000
This concludes our guide to solving the day five, Windmill of Egla, puzzles in the Overflowing Picture Book event.
