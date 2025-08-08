Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 2 guide

Wuthering Waves has released the second stage in the Overflowing Picture Book event. The stage is called A Sunday in Riccioli and has three levels of difficulty. You must paint all the tiles in all three challenges (with the red color) within the set number of moves. Doing so will give you in-game rewards, such as Astrites, Shell Credit, and Premium Energy Core.

This article guides you on how to complete all three challenges in A Sunday in Riccioli in Wuthering Waves' Overflowing Picture Book event.

Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 2: A Sunday in Riccioli guide

A Sunday in Riccioli: Easy

Overflowing Picture Book - A Sunday in Riccioli: Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the steps to complete the Easy mode in A Sunday in Riccioli in Wuthering Waves' Overflowing Picture Book event:

Pick green and turn the yellow tiles into green

Switch to blue and paint the green tiles with it.

Switch to red and paint all the blue tiles red.

This will complete the first challenge, and you will get the following rewards:

Astrite x 20

Shell Credit x 20000

Premium Energy Core x2

A Sunday in Riccioli: Normal

Overflowing Picture Book - A Sunday in Riccioli: Normal (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's what you need to do to solve the A Sunday in Riccioli's Normal mode puzzle in Overflowing Picture Book:

Pick green and turn the blue tiles around the yellow tiles into green.

Switch to yellow and paint the green tiles yellow.

Switch to blue and paint the yellow tiles blue.

Choose red and turn the blue tiles into red.

You will get the following rewards for completing the second puzzle:

Astrite x 30

Shell Credit x 30000

Premium Energy Core x2

A Sunday in Riccioli: Difficult

Overflowing Picture Book - A Sunday in Riccioli: Difficult (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these steps to solve the Difficult mode puzzle:

Pick yellow and turn the green tiles into yellow.

Switch to blue and paint the yellow tiles blue.

Switch to red and paint the blue tiles red.

Here are the rewards that you will get for completing the third puzzle in A Sunday in Riccioli:

Forgery Advanced Supply x 3

Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6

Shell Credit x 30000

This concludes the guide to solving the day two, A Sunday in Riccioli, puzzles in the Overflowing Picture Book event.

