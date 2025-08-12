Time until Cantarella rerun banner in Wuthering Waves 2.5

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 12, 2025 12:34 GMT
Cantarella release countdown in Wuwa 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)
Cantarella release countdown in Wuwa 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)

The second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update is about to begin, and it will feature Cantarella's first rerun banner. The developers have also revealed the exact timings of her banner along with all the 4-star characters and weapons that will be available on the Event Convene. Unfortunately, Cantarella's banner will be shorter than usual and will only run for two weeks.

This article will cover the release timings for Cantarella's banner in Wuthering Waves 2.5 and also feature countdowns that show the exact time until her return in all three servers.

Countdown to Cantarella's banner in Wuthering Waves 2.5

Cantarella's rerun banner will be released on August 14, 2025, at 10 AM (server time) in Wuthering Waves 2.5. The exact timings will be different for each server because of the time zone difference.

Listed below are the time zones that one can refer to for all the in-game servers:

  • Asia and SEA: UTC+8
  • Europe: UTC+1
  • America: UTC-5

Players can find a countdown for Cantarella's rerun banner on all the servers below.

Asia and SEA

Cantarella's banner will be available on the SEA and Asian servers on August 14, 2025, at 10 AM (UTC+8), so players on these servers will be the first to get a chance to pull for the head of the Fisalia family.

Europe

Cantarella's rerun will be available on the European server on August 14, 2025, at 10 AM (UTC+1).

America

Cantarella's banner will arrive last on the American server since it will be available on August 14, 2025, at 10 AM (UTC-5).

Also read: Best Cantarella build guide in WuWa - Echoes, weapons, and teams

Cantarella banner 4-star characters and weapons

Cantarella banner in version 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)
Cantarella banner in version 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of all the characters who will be featured on Cantarella's rerun banner in Wuthering Waves 2.6:

  • Danjin (Havoc - Sword)
  • Mortefi (Fusion - Pistols)
  • Yangyang (Aero - Sword)

While Yangyang may not be the best character on the banner, Danjin and Mortefi are good 4-star units.

Cantarella signature weapon banner (Image via Kuro Games)
Cantarella signature weapon banner (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are all the items that will be on Cantarella's signature weapon banner:

  • Whispers of Sirens (5-star Rectifier)
  • Overture (4-star Sword)
  • Variation (4-star Rectifier)
  • Novaburst (4-star Pistols)

Whispers of Sirens is an amazing weapon with a large Crit DMG boost. Meanwhile, the 4-star weapon lineup is fairly decent, especially Variation, since it is one of the best 4-star Rectifiers in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

