Wuthering Waves Whispers of Sirens guide: Stats, passive, and materials

Whispers of Sirens is Cantarella's signature weapon in Wuthering Waves, and it is equipped with some of the crucial stats and effects that will benefit the Resonator. It is among the few Rectifiers that grant Crit DMG, so many characters can use it irrespective of its passive. The weapon will be obtainable from the limited-time event banners during the first phase of version 2.2.

This article will further delve into Whispers of Sirens in Wuthering Waves, discussing its stats, passive, and ascension materials.

Wuthering Waves Whispers of Sirens stats and passive

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update will feature the Whispers of Sirens Rectifier in the first phase, alongside Cantarella’s banner. The weapon offers a crucial passive and stats that will improve the combat potential of the equipping character.

Here are the attributes of Whispers of Sirens at max level:

Main stat : ATK 500

: ATK 500 Sub-stat: Crit. DMG 72.0%

Whispers of Sirens grants the following passive to the wearer:

“Increases ATK by 12%. Casting Echo Skill within 10s after casting Intro Skill or Basic Attacks grants 1 stacks of Gentle Dream. Echoes with the same name can only trigger this effect once, stacking up to 2 times, lasting for 10s. When reaching 2 stacks, casting Echo Skill no longer resets the duration of this effect. This effect activates up to once per 10s. Switching to another Resonator ends this effect early. With 1 stack: Grants 40% Basic Attack DMG Bonus. With 2 stack: Ignores 12% of the target's Havoc RES.”

Wuthering Waves Whispers of Sirens ascension materials

Helix and Tailored Ring (Image via Kuro Games)

To ascend Whispers of Sirens to its maximum level, you must farm the following materials:

330,000 Shell Credit

6x Lento Helix

8x Adagio Helix

6x Andante Helix

20x Presto Helix

6x Crude Ring

6x Basic Ring

10x Improved Ring

12x Tailored Ring

How to obtain Whispers of Sirens ascension materials

Lento/ Adagio/ Andante/ Presto Helix

The different rarities of Presto Helix are dropped exclusively from the Forgery Challenges. You can either use the Misty Forest or Abyss of Initiation domains to farm this item in exchange for Waveplates.

Crude/ Basic/ Improved/ Tailored Ring

The Tailored Ring and its variants can be obtained in the overworld from Exile enemies. Just roam around the map defeating their Technicians, Leaders, and other soldiers. Additionally, a Synthesizer can be used to mold low-rarity ascension materials into their superior counterparts.

