5 best adventure games to play while you wait for Little Nightmares 3

By Meet Soni
Modified Jan 17, 2025 14:26 GMT
Exploring the best adventure games to play while waiting for Little Nightmares 3 (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Little Nightmares 3 is the latest installment in the Little Nightmares franchise set to release in 2025. The game follows two new mysterious protagonists, Low and Alone, as they traverse the disjointed amalgamation of the Spiral. The series' third installment will introduce a co-op element to the franchise, further pushing the boundaries of the series' puzzle elements, as you and your partner cooperate to solve the various mysteries of the realm.

However, for players who cannot wait to experience this next step in the horror adventure franchise, this article lists five amazing adventure titles that they can play while waiting for Little Nightmares 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 amazing adventure games you can play while waiting for Little Nightmares 3

1) Inside

A still from Inside (Image via Playdead)
A still from Inside (Image via Playdead)

Inside is one of the best adventure games if you prefer puzzle platforming elements and a mysterious, dark, and tense atmosphere that feels similar to the Little Nightmares series. The indie title focuses on a young boy as he tries to infiltrate a facility hosting a sinister project.

The game has a unique high-contrast art style that provides a moody and distinct look to itself, along with some amazing horror setpieces that will make your heart race rapidly. Without spoiling much, Inside is the best experience if played without knowing anything. It is a great title to invest your time into while waiting for Little Nightmares 3.

2) Stray

A still from Stray (Image via Annapurna Interactive)
A still from Stray (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

While Stray is mostly a lighthearted and wholesome game about a stray cat trying to make its way back to its family, it has some horror elements that might take players by surprise. But that isn't the only thing similar to the Little Nightmares IP — Stray is also a linear puzzle-platformer title set in a unique and moody world.

For players wanting adventure games with a more lighthearted tone mixed with some horror highlights, Stray is a great pick.

3) Hollow Knight

A still from Hollow Knight (Image via Team Cherry)
A still from Hollow Knight (Image via Team Cherry)

While Hollow Knight is a more action-focused game that plays like a 2D souls-like, its Metroidvania DNA means that its platforming elements are also equally great in the game. Along with its tight traversal mechanics, the game also takes you on an adventure through the ruined kingdom of Hallownest.

The game shares similarities with Little Nightmares with its tense, dark, and ambient atmosphere. Whether it be the lonely surface of Dirthmouth town or the leafy caverns of Greenpath, each region is vivid, unique, distinct, and filled with little lore tidbits.

4) It Takes Two

A still from It Takes Two (Image via Electronic Arts)
A still from It Takes Two (Image via Electronic Arts)

Players who are excited about Little Nightmares 3's co-op addition can try out Hazelight Studio's 2021 adventure It Takes Two. The game focuses on a couple transformed into dolls by a magical spell, as they embark on a quest to escape from a fantastical world while confronting their fractured relationship.

It Takes Two is a co-op exclusive title that uses its structure to its full potential. Players must work together to solve the various puzzles the game will throw at them, ranging from defeating a vacuum cleaner to a giant octopus. The game can be played through couch or local co-op with split-screen gameplay. It is a great game that can help you warm up for Little Nightmare 3's campaign.

5) Unravel

A still from Unravel (Image via Electronic Arts)
A still from Unravel (Image via Electronic Arts)

Unravel is one of the best titles for players wanting a lighthearted and wholesome physics-based puzzle platformer. The game focuses on Yarny, a character made from a single thread of yarn, as you move across the Northern Scandinavian landscape to help a lonely old woman reconnect with all she has lost.

The game features some unique setpieces where you must use Yarny's constantly unraveling thread to solve the various puzzles — be it using it to swing across a gap or hitch a ride on a flying kite, players will constantly be engaged and challenged in this unique adventure.

It is a great venture for players wanting a puzzle platformer with a similar gameplay to the Little Nightmares IP.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
