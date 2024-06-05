5 best games with split-screen co-op

There used to be a time when split-screen co-op was how players around the world enjoyed multiplayer titles. However, in recent years, we have seen a shift in the way these games are experienced. The tradition of going to your friend's house to play titles has slowly become a thing of the past. Players now prefer to play games with each other in online mode.

Today's generation may not know how fun playing co-op games on a split screen is. The experience is something that can't be replicated in online mode. While online gaming is now immensely popular, there are still some titles out there that support co-op split screen, keeping the tradition of classic multiplayer games alive.

Here is a list of a few split-screen co-op games you can enjoy with your friends.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Split-screen co-op games that are a must-try with your friends

1) It Takes Two

It Takes Two was the winner of the Game of the Year award in 2021

It Takes Two is a 2021 game praised for its emotional narrative and imaginative level design. You always need a partner to play it as split-screen co-op is the only possible way to enjoy it.

It Takes Two's story revolves around a couple trying to get back into their bodies after being turned into dolls created by their daughter. You take on the role of either the husband or wife as you solve puzzles and defeat enemies to get closer to your objective.

2) Rocket League

Imagine football but with cars

Rocket League requires you to play football using cars. You win against your opponents by scoring the maximum number of goals within a time limit.

In Rocket League, you control your cars just like you would in any racing game, except you can also make them jump and fly using your boost. These two mechanics help you pull off sick tricks mid-air to defend against a goal or to score one.

Playing Rocket League in split-screen co-op is a unique experience as the game lets you tweak the rules of a match to your liking. You can adjust the time or goal limit, change location, and alter the physics of the ball. The game even allows you to choose between vertical or horizontal split-screen, which is a rare feature to see in multiplayer titles.

3) Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 still holds up to this day

Resident Evil 5 was the first mainline Resident Evil title that you could play with your friends in co-op mode. In the game, you take on the role of Chris Redfield, who has his partner Sheva as his side kick. Having two protagonists means you can play this shooter with your friend in split-screen co-op.

Resident Evil 5's co-op gameplay allows for a ton of fun, as you fight hordes of zombies with your friend. The game can also be finished in single-player mode, but playing it in split screen co-op makes things more exciting.

If Resident Evil 5 gets a remake, the developers should try to retain its co-op element.

4) Call of Duty Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Black Ops II is still a classic

Call of Duty is famous for its multiplayer aspect, which improves with every entry that comes out. Black Ops II is hailed as one of the best COD games ever made, with multiple improvements from its predecessor, as well as new maps and weapons.

Many players enjoyed the co-op aspect of this first-person shooter during the seventh generation of consoles. Playing split-screen co-op on maps like Raid, Slums, Standoff, and Hijacked is amazing because of the well-populated lobbies and smooth first-person gameplay.

Black Ops II is also special because of the zombie game mode, where you could play with your friends to survive in an apocalypse setting.

5) Hotwheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed is an amazing racing game

The Hot Wheels franchise has had many games in the past. However, 2021's Hot Wheels Unleashed stands out as it improved on its predecessors by implementing modern driving controls and better car handling. While you can finish the campaign and even go online to play with people from around the world, the real fun comes from the title's split-screen co-op.

Hot Wheels Unleashed has multiple cars to choose from and more tracks than you can count, with each one giving the players a different kind of challenge. Playing this game with friends in split-screen co-op will definitely bring out your competitive nature.

If you are looking for the best racing experience to enjoy with your friends, Hot Wheels Unleashed is the pick for you.

