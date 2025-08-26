Gears of War Reloaded release countdown: Start time for all regions

The long-awaited Gears of War Reloaded is releasing very soon, and it is expected to be one of the most exciting action shooters of the year. This remaster of the original Gears of War title features improved visuals and game mechanics, while keeping the nostalgia alive.There were two Gears of War Reloaded beta tests earlier this year, and both of them were well-received by fans. The game itself releases on August 26, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time.Gears of War Reloaded: Release date and times for all regionsGears of War Reloaded is a remastered version of the very first Gears of War game released in 2006. It is set to feature a full co-op campaign and a multiplayer mode.Interestingly, if you purchased the original Gears of War: Ultimate Edition before May 5, 2025, you will get the new title for free.As mentioned before, the remastered version of Gears of War releases on August 26, 2025, at 11 am EDT, and here's what that means in different time zones:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 26, 2025, at 8 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 26, 2025, at 9 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): August 26, 2025, at 10 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 26, 2025, at 11 amBritish Summer Time (BST): August 26, 2025, at 4 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST): August 26, 2025, at 5 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK): August 26, 2025, at 6 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): August 26, 2025, at 8:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): August 26, 2025, at 11 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): August 27, 2025, at 12 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 27, 2025, at 1 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 27, 2025, at 3 amThe title will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Additionally, it will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass membership at no additional cost.Gears of War Reloaded release countdownTo make it easier for you, here's a live countdown for the game's release:Read more articles here:FPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than Black Ops 7, is Call of Duty dying?Esports Awards 2025: All winners across every categoryEsports World Cup 2025 Club Championship: Final standings, prize distribution, and more