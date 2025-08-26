  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Gears of War Reloaded release countdown: Start time for all regions

Gears of War Reloaded release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 26, 2025 06:39 GMT
Gears of War Reloaded live countdown (Image via The Coalition)
Gears of War Reloaded is coming soon (Image via The Coalition)

The long-awaited Gears of War Reloaded is releasing very soon, and it is expected to be one of the most exciting action shooters of the year. This remaster of the original Gears of War title features improved visuals and game mechanics, while keeping the nostalgia alive.

Ad

There were two Gears of War Reloaded beta tests earlier this year, and both of them were well-received by fans. The game itself releases on August 26, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time.

Gears of War Reloaded: Release date and times for all regions

Gears of War Reloaded is a remastered version of the very first Gears of War game released in 2006. It is set to feature a full co-op campaign and a multiplayer mode.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Interestingly, if you purchased the original Gears of War: Ultimate Edition before May 5, 2025, you will get the new title for free.

Ad

As mentioned before, the remastered version of Gears of War releases on August 26, 2025, at 11 am EDT, and here's what that means in different time zones:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 26, 2025, at 8 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 26, 2025, at 9 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 26, 2025, at 10 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 26, 2025, at 11 am
  • British Summer Time (BST): August 26, 2025, at 4 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 26, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): August 26, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): August 26, 2025, at 8:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): August 26, 2025, at 11 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): August 27, 2025, at 12 am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 27, 2025, at 1 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 27, 2025, at 3 am
Ad

The title will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Additionally, it will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass membership at no additional cost.

Gears of War Reloaded release countdown

To make it easier for you, here's a live countdown for the game's release:

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications