When does Gears of War Reloaded beta 1 end?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Jun 14, 2025 15:19 GMT
Gears of War Reloaded beta 1 ends soon (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Gears of War Reloaded beta 1 ends soon (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Gears of War Reloaded beta 1 is live now, and the reception seems to be quite positive so far. This remaster has done a commendable job of improving the visuals and introducing full crossplay support. Many players might be wondering when exactly this multiplayer beta test ends. Unfortunately, this test doesn't even last for a week and will conclude on June 15, 2025, at 3 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

On that note, here’s when Gears of War Reloaded beta 1 officially ends across major time zones and what comes next.

Gears of War Reloaded beta 1: End date and what’s next

If you did not get the chance to play the multiplayer beta 1, don't worry, a second phase of testing is scheduled for June 20, 2025, as well. The supported platforms remain the same. Here are the three ways to get access to Gears of War Reloaded beta:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Owning a digital copy of Gears of War Ultimate Edition that was bought before May 5, 2025.
  • Buying an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass PC subscription.
  • Pre-ordering Gears of War Reloaded on any platform.
Ad

As for the first beta, here is the official end time across all major platforms:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 15, 2025, at 12 PM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 15, 2025, at 1 PM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 15, 2025, at 2 PM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 15, 2025, at 3 PM
  • British Summer Time (BST): June 15, 2025, at 8 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 15, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 15, 2025, at 10 PM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): June 16, 2025, at 12:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): June 16, 2025, at 3 AM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): June 16, 2025, at 4 AM
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 16, 2025, at 5 AM
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 16, 2025, at 7 AM
Ad

That's everything you need to know about the game's multiplayer beta. For more information regarding system requirements, rewards, and more, check out the official FAQ blog here.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications