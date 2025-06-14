When does Gears of War Reloaded beta 1 end?

The Gears of War Reloaded beta 1 is live now, and the reception seems to be quite positive so far. This remaster has done a commendable job of improving the visuals and introducing full crossplay support. Many players might be wondering when exactly this multiplayer beta test ends. Unfortunately, this test doesn't even last for a week and will conclude on June 15, 2025, at 3 PM Eastern Time.
On that note, here’s when Gears of War Reloaded beta 1 officially ends across major time zones and what comes next.
Gears of War Reloaded beta 1: End date and what’s next
If you did not get the chance to play the multiplayer beta 1, don't worry, a second phase of testing is scheduled for June 20, 2025, as well. The supported platforms remain the same. Here are the three ways to get access to Gears of War Reloaded beta:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Owning a digital copy of Gears of War Ultimate Edition that was bought before May 5, 2025.
- Buying an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass PC subscription.
- Pre-ordering Gears of War Reloaded on any platform.
As for the first beta, here is the official end time across all major platforms:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 15, 2025, at 12 PM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 15, 2025, at 1 PM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 15, 2025, at 2 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 15, 2025, at 3 PM
- British Summer Time (BST): June 15, 2025, at 8 PM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 15, 2025, at 9 PM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 15, 2025, at 10 PM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): June 16, 2025, at 12:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): June 16, 2025, at 3 AM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): June 16, 2025, at 4 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 16, 2025, at 5 AM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 16, 2025, at 7 AM
That's everything you need to know about the game's multiplayer beta. For more information regarding system requirements, rewards, and more, check out the official FAQ blog here.
Read more articles here:
- Gears of War remaster is coming to console rival PS5 ahead of E-Day
- Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode in Gears Reloaded?
- 5 best third-person shooters to play while waiting for Gears of War E-Day
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.