Gears of War Reloaded beta system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Gears of War Reloaded is a fully remastered version of the original game, whose beta version was announced during the Summer Game Fest 2025. The title will feature much-enhanced visuals, modern platform support, and even multiplayer. With the beta set to begin on June 13, 2025, many of you might be curious to know the system requirements.

The developers have already shared the minimum and recommended requirements for the game. On that note, here's everything you need to know about Gears of War Reloaded specifications.

Gears of War Reloaded beta system requirements for PC players

Note that the beta multiplayer version is not free to play. You are required to pre-purchase Reloaded on Steam to get access. Additionally, the players who own the original Gears of War Ultimate Edition digital copy will receive a free upgrade to the new game. The first beta week starts on June 13, 2025, and concludes on June 25, 2025.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 – 19H2

Windows 10 – 19H2 Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 (Four-Core) or Intel i5 Skylake

AMD Ryzen 3 (Four-Core) or Intel i5 Skylake Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 / RX 5300, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / GTX 1050 Ti, or Intel Arc A380

AMD Radeon RX 480 / RX 5300, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / GTX 1050 Ti, or Intel Arc A380 DirectX: DX12

DX12 Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 – 22H2 or Windows 11 – 24H2

Windows 10 – 22H2 or Windows 11 – 24H2 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 (Six-Core) or Intel i5 Coffee Lake

AMD Ryzen 5 (Six-Core) or Intel i5 Coffee Lake Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5600, NVIDIA GTX 1070 / GTX 1660 Ti / RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5600, NVIDIA GTX 1070 / GTX 1660 Ti / RTX 2070 DirectX: DX12

DX12 Storage: 70 GB available space

These specs make it clear that Gears of War Reloaded has been developed with low and mid-range PC specs in mind as well. The system requirements also suggest using a wired broadband connection rather than WiFi for beta multiplayer. The second beta week will begin on June 20, 2025, while the full game officially launches on August 26, 2025.

