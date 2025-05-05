Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode in Gears of War Reloaded?

The iconic Gears of War series, once a key staple of Xbox, is getting a remaster with Gears of War Reloaded. This updated version is coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. But what about the multiplayer and co-op modes?
The good news is that Reloaded will include both multiplayer and co-op modes for gamers to enjoy. Whether you’re teaming up for the campaign or jumping into some PvP action, this remaster has you covered. Let's dive into the details.
Gears of War Reloaded: Co-op mode
The Campaign mode in Gears of War Reloaded supports two-player co-op, giving players the option to team up locally in split-screen or play online. And the best part? You can jump in with friends across different platforms. Whether your friend is on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC, you can play the entire Campaign together. No need for a Microsoft account to join the fun, though signing in will unlock full cross-progression and cross-platform invites.
8-Player PvP: Ultimate versus experience
For those who prefer competitive action, Reloaded will feature PvP multiplayer with support for up to eight players per match. Thanks to cross-play, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players can all face off together.
Complete Game Package: All DLC included
What makes this even sweeter? GOW Reloaded includes everything from the Ultimate Edition — extra campaign content, DLC maps, all multiplayer modes, and even the full lineup of classic characters.
Performance Boost: 4K, 120 FPS, and No Loading Screens
And yes, there are no loading screens. Not “faster” loading — none. That’s across all campaign sections. Plus, the game features Dolby Atmos, HDR, remastered shadows and reflections, and native 4K assets. It’s not just a glow-up — it’s a performance beast. Even if you’re only in it for the PvP, you’ll experience the smoothness of 120 FPS and the super resolution kicking in.
