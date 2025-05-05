Is Gears of War Reloaded coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored.

The iconic Gears of War series, celebrated on Xbox and now eyed by Nintendo fans, is getting a remaster with Gears of War Reloaded. This enhanced version — featuring a 4K resolution support, 120 FPS, and all the original game’s content — is headed to the Xbox Series X|S, the PlayStation 5, and PC. But what about the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2?

Unfortunately, there’s no official confirmation regarding the game having a Switch or Switch 2 version as of now. Let's explore the possible reasons for this and whether the game could make its way to the Nintendo handhelds in the future.

Will Gears of War Reloaded be released and playable on Nintendo consoles in the future?

Gears of War Reloaded is priced at $39.99 SRP (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nintendo Switch, while beloved for its hybrid design and game library, doesn’t quite have the power to run Gears of War Reloaded at its best. However, although the current Switch struggles with games like this, there's hope that the Switch 2 will be capable enough to handle such demanding titles.

Expected to be significantly more powerful than the original Switch, the Switch 2 will feature hardware improvements alongside upgrades like DLSS upscaling and a custom processor built by NVIDIA, which will likely enable it to run graphically demanding games.

Games like Grounded and Pentiment — previously exclusive to Xbox and PC — will be headed to Switch 2, showing that it’s not out of the question for big-name Xbox titles to make their way to Nintendo's next-gen console. So, there's a strong chance that Gears of War Reloaded could follow suit.

However, despite the Switch 2’s improved hardware, there is still no official confirmation from Microsoft regarding the release of GOW Reloaded on the platform. While the potential is there, we’ll just have to wait and see whether Microsoft decides to bring the remaster to the next-gen Nintendo system.

Performance across all platforms

Regardless of the system you choose to play on, Gears of War Reloaded has been carefully redesigned to deliver an exceptional experience. You can look forward to the following enhancements:

Native 4K resolution

60 FPS for the Campaign mode

120 FPS in Multiplayer mode

High Dynamic Range (HDR) for richer colours

Dolby Vision and 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos sound

7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for smoother gameplay

High-quality 4K assets and reworked textures

Refined post-processing visual effects

Enhanced shadows and reflections for a more realistic look

Super resolution and improved anti-aliasing for clearer visuals

Seamless gameplay with zero loading screens during the Campaign

