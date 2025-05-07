5 games to try out while you wait for Gears of War Remastered

Gears of War: Reloaded is scheduled for release on August 26, 2025. It is a remaster of the original Gears of War from 2006, introducing 120 FPS and 4k resolution support. The title will be a multiplatform release, natively optimized for platforms like Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will even introduce a cross-progression feature that allows players to save their progress across different devices.

This article lists five games you can play while waiting for Gears of War Remastered.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinion.

Games to try out while waiting for Gears of War Remastered

1) The Last of Us

Cover mechanic in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans must survive against the undead. The story is set 20 years after a mutant strain of the Cordyceps fungus caused an outbreak, turning all infected into zombies. The narrative centers on two survivors: Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a teenage girl immune to the virus.

The Last of Us employs a third-person perspective and features a cover system similar to that of Gears of War.

2) Vanquish

A still from Vanquish PC announcement trailer (Image via Sega)

Vanquish is a third-person shooter developed by Platinum Games and published by Sega. Released in 2010 for consoles like the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, it was later ported to PC. Set in a futuristic world, the story follows Sam Gideon, a DARPA operative who wears an Augmented Reaction Suit, granting him superhuman agility and speed.

Like Gears of War, Vanquish offers fluid movement mechanics, including cover-based shooting and slide-boosting, making gameplay both fast-paced and engaging.

3) Mass Effect 3

A still from Mass Effect 3 launch trailer (Image via EA)

If you’re looking for an action-packed third-person shooter like Gears of War, Mass Effect 3 is a strong contender. Developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts in 2012, this title was a multiplatform release.

Mass Effect 3 follows Commander Shepard in his fight against the Reapers, a synthetic-organic race attempting to annihilate all life in the world. The game features satisfying tactical gunplay and cover-based shooting while giving players a blend of biotic and tech-powered abilities.

4) Binary Domain

Cover shooting in Binary (Image via Sega)

Binary Domain is a third-person shooter that combines traditional gunplay with cyberpunk aesthetics. Set in Tokyo in 2080, the game explores humanity’s conflict against robots, known as the Hollow Children, who disguise themselves as humans. Progression in the game depends on player choices through the Consequences System.

Binary Domain mirrors Gear of War's intense cover-based combat and fluid movement mechanics, making it a great pick for players seeking high-energy gunplay and tactical depth.

5) Spec-Ops: The Line

Martin Walker in Spec-Op: The Line (Image via 2K)

Just like Gears of War, Spec Ops: The Line is an action-packed third-person shooter with a cover-based combat system. Players take on the role of Martin Walker, who leads his squad on a reconnaissance mission in a devastated Dubai. The title stands out for its psychological themes and narrative-driven story, where the characters face both human and environmental threats.

Martin Walker, the protagonist of Spec Ops: The Line, and Marcus Fenix from Gears of War share similarities in their characterization. Both begin as traditional heroic figures but gradually evolve into complex, darker characters.

Spec Ops: The Line features a gripping single-player campaign, tactical gunplay, and cinematic cutscenes that set it apart from standard military shooters.

