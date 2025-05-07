Wraith Ops is coming on Steam this year and it looks as snappy as Call of Duty

Wraith Ops, a new first-person shooter, is coming to Steam in 2025. The game incorporates fast movement, snappy gunplay, and objective-based combat centered around skill and teamwork. This title is similar to other FPS games like the Call of Duty franchise, emphasizing fast-paced gameplay and satisfying gunplay.

This article takes a look at the new FPS Wraith Ops, its release date, and gameplay features.

Wraith Ops: A fast-paced shooter that is coming to Steam in 2025

As mentioned, Wraith Ops is coming to PC via Steam in 2025. However, a final release date is yet to be revealed by the official sources. This title is published by Team 17 Digital, responsible for games like the Dredge and Hell Let Loose. The game offers a new perspective on the FPS genre, concentrating exclusively on delivering authentic infantry combat.

Wraith Ops gameplay features

Wraith Ops is a dynamic, tactical multiplayer FPS that combines rapid movement, precise gunplay, and engaging team-based combat. The game promotes speed and accuracy without compromising depth.

Wraith Ops features a dynamic weather system that enables seamless runtime weather transitions across all maps. This allows for a gradual or instant shift in ambiance, creating a more immersive experience.

The game features the following modes:

Team Deathmatch Overlord (12 v 12) Trio Arena Gun Game

Loadouts and customizations

Modes in the game (Image via Steam/ Team 17 Digital)

The arsenal in-game is comprised of over 60 different weapons. The game incorporates seamless customization where players can adjust and tweak their weapons with various attachments like sights, gadgets, camos, and perks, which will affect the overall feel and performance.

Wraith Ops avoids the traditional four loadout systems and allows for the creation of an unlimited number of weapon presets. The game provides an option to select six favorite loadouts that will be showcased on the deploy screen and can be tweaked at any moment during the playthrough.

Maps and factions in Wraith Ops

Maps in the game (Image via Team 17 Digital)

There are two factions in-game: Aegis Industries and Volga Battalion. Both factions are tasked to investigate and retrieve the remnants of a Cold War research project codenamed Project Wraith. The developer blog also revealed some maps that will be in the game:

Complex

Airbase

Steel

Submarine

Mall

Arena

