Is Doom The Dark Ages coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

As per an official announcement by the folks over at Bethesda, Doom The Dark Ages will not see a release on PS4 and Xbox One. The developers have confirmed that the game will be released on May 13, 2025, for the latest generation of consoles (and PC), with no mention of older consoles like the Xbox One and the PS4.

Ad

This article details the platforms on which the new Doom game will be released. We have also included a segment on the gameplay features players can expect from the upcoming title.

Can you play Doom The Dark Ages on PS4 and Xbox One?

No, you will not be able to play Doom The Dark Ages on PS4 and Xbox One (or on handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch, for those wondering). The game will be available exclusively on the PS5, the Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Apart from these platforms, the game will also be included in Xbox Game Pass from launch day.

Ad

Trending

Doom The Dark Ages gameplay features

Doom The Dark Ages will be a prequel to Doom Eternal and Doom (2016). It depicts the Slayer as a tanky character who stands and fights like he's made of iron. He boasts a new weapon called the Shield Saw that can effectively block, parry, and deflect enemy attacks and is even capable of blasting through opponents. Players can toss the shield, and it will come back, destroying demons in its path.

Ad

Also read: The new Doom game's second official trailer released, the war against hell is coming

The Shield Saw (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

In The Dark Ages, the Slayer's arsenal comprises a new range of Doom-inspired melee weapons, including a deadly flail, a spiked mace, and an electrified gauntlet. Paired with the revamped, any-angle finisher system, these new weapons should make taking down hordes of enemies and facing off against formidable demons feel more exciting than previous titles from the franchise.

Ad

The ranged weapons in Doom The Dark Ages are inspired by the medieval torture devices that are direct, brutal, and effective against the foes. Players can butcher demons with a shotgun, pierce them to the wall with the Rail Spike, and clear areas with the Skullcrusher. The most striking new weapon is the Atlan, a 30-story mech that can destroy a building-sized demon with its metal knuckles.

Also read: Pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Ad

Demons in the upcoming Doom game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Doom The Dark Ages will allow gamers to customize their gameplay to match their unique playstyles by offering a variety of sliders in the settings menu that influence specific in-game elements. For example, players can tweak the timing for deflecting projectiles, change the speed of those projectiles, or even influence the overall pace of the game. All this freedom is expected to give gamers a lot of control over their gameplay experience.

Ad

Also read: Will the new Doom game be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Check out our other articles on Doom The Dark Ages here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.