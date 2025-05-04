Is Doom The Dark Ages coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

As per an official announcement by the folks over at Bethesda, Doom The Dark Ages will not see a release on PS4 and Xbox One. The developers have confirmed that the game will be released on May 13, 2025, for the latest generation of consoles (and PC), with no mention of older consoles like the Xbox One and the PS4.
This article details the platforms on which the new Doom game will be released. We have also included a segment on the gameplay features players can expect from the upcoming title.
Can you play Doom The Dark Ages on PS4 and Xbox One?
No, you will not be able to play Doom The Dark Ages on PS4 and Xbox One (or on handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch, for those wondering). The game will be available exclusively on the PS5, the Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Apart from these platforms, the game will also be included in Xbox Game Pass from launch day.
Doom The Dark Ages gameplay features
Doom The Dark Ages will be a prequel to Doom Eternal and Doom (2016). It depicts the Slayer as a tanky character who stands and fights like he's made of iron. He boasts a new weapon called the Shield Saw that can effectively block, parry, and deflect enemy attacks and is even capable of blasting through opponents. Players can toss the shield, and it will come back, destroying demons in its path.
In The Dark Ages, the Slayer's arsenal comprises a new range of Doom-inspired melee weapons, including a deadly flail, a spiked mace, and an electrified gauntlet. Paired with the revamped, any-angle finisher system, these new weapons should make taking down hordes of enemies and facing off against formidable demons feel more exciting than previous titles from the franchise.
The ranged weapons in Doom The Dark Ages are inspired by the medieval torture devices that are direct, brutal, and effective against the foes. Players can butcher demons with a shotgun, pierce them to the wall with the Rail Spike, and clear areas with the Skullcrusher. The most striking new weapon is the Atlan, a 30-story mech that can destroy a building-sized demon with its metal knuckles.
Doom The Dark Ages will allow gamers to customize their gameplay to match their unique playstyles by offering a variety of sliders in the settings menu that influence specific in-game elements. For example, players can tweak the timing for deflecting projectiles, change the speed of those projectiles, or even influence the overall pace of the game. All this freedom is expected to give gamers a lot of control over their gameplay experience.
