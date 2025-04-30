PUBG Black Budget to get an Open Beta test before 2025 ends

Krafton has officially dropped an announcement for PUBG Black Budget. The new extraction shooter is under development and is scheduled for an open beta playtest before the end of 2025. This information was released in the Krafton 1Q25 Earnings Release on YouTube, where the developers revealed their plans for PUBG and other related games.

Ad

We review the news about the PUBG Black Budget Open Beta test.

Also read: PUBG Black Budget new details leaked

PUBG Black Budget is officially getting an Open Beta test

As mentioned, the PUBG Black Budget Open Beta test is scheduled for release before the end of 2025. The game will be a PvPvE open-world experience set in the PUBG universe. The Krafton 1Q25 Earnings Release revealed major details about the new titles in the PUBG franchise. The extraction shooter is currently in the production phase, undergoing repeated trials and rigorous evaluation and testing from the developers.

Ad

Trending

KRAFTON 1Q25 Earnings Release (Image via Krafton)

Krafton also revealed details about other titles like Valor, a new console battle royale game, and Blindspot, a new top-down tactical shooter. The developers noted that they aim to create these titles to explore new genres and appeal to a diverse player base.

Ad

Krafton also shared some news about PUBG 2.0, a graphic overhaul that will include an Unreal Engine 5 update along with the addition of new game modes and other content updates. According to the Earnings Release, the development of new games can be attributed to the success of PUBG, which has maintained a stable player base for nine years since its release in March 2018.

Also read: PUBG Black Budget to reportedly have a playtest very soon

Ad

That covers everything we know so far about the PUBG Black Budget Open Beta.

Check out our other articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.