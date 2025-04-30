PUBG Black Budget to get an Open Beta test before 2025 ends

Krafton has officially dropped an announcement for PUBG Black Budget. The new extraction shooter is under development and is scheduled for an open beta playtest before the end of 2025. This information was released in the Krafton 1Q25 Earnings Release on YouTube, where the developers revealed their plans for PUBG and other related games.
PUBG Black Budget is officially getting an Open Beta test
As mentioned, the PUBG Black Budget Open Beta test is scheduled for release before the end of 2025. The game will be a PvPvE open-world experience set in the PUBG universe. The Krafton 1Q25 Earnings Release revealed major details about the new titles in the PUBG franchise. The extraction shooter is currently in the production phase, undergoing repeated trials and rigorous evaluation and testing from the developers.
Krafton also revealed details about other titles like Valor, a new console battle royale game, and Blindspot, a new top-down tactical shooter. The developers noted that they aim to create these titles to explore new genres and appeal to a diverse player base.
Krafton also shared some news about PUBG 2.0, a graphic overhaul that will include an Unreal Engine 5 update along with the addition of new game modes and other content updates. According to the Earnings Release, the development of new games can be attributed to the success of PUBG, which has maintained a stable player base for nine years since its release in March 2018.
That covers everything we know so far about the PUBG Black Budget Open Beta.
